20 Microns Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.74% YOY

20 Microns Q1 Results Live : 20 Microns, the company known for its performance minerals, has announced its Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024.
The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 20.99% and profit by 19.74% Year-on-Year.
Quarter-on-Quarter comparison reveals a revenue growth of 8.57% and profit increase of 30.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a noticeable increase of 18.55% compared to the previous quarter and 23.56% Year-on-Year.
Operating income also saw a positive trend, rising by 13.99% quarter-on-quarter and 13.52% Year-on-Year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹5.06, reflecting a 19.62% increase Year-on-Year.
In terms of market performance, 20 Microns delivered returns of 4.47% in the last week, 24.37% in the last 6 months, and 23.95% Year-to-Date.
The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹770.66 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹236 and ₹105.5 respectively.
20 Microns Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|230.55
|212.34
|+8.57%
|190.56
|+20.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.22
|16.21
|+18.55%
|15.55
|+23.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.98
|3.71
|+7.15%
|3.47
|+14.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|204.53
|189.51
|+7.92%
|167.64
|+22.01%
|Operating Income
|26.02
|22.83
|+13.99%
|22.92
|+13.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.22
|19.33
|+25.32%
|19.83
|+22.12%
|Net Income
|17.86
|13.64
|+30.89%
|14.91
|+19.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.06
|3.87
|+30.75%
|4.23
|+19.62%
