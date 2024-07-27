20 Microns Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.74% YOY

20 Microns Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.99% YoY & profit increased by 19.74% YoY

20 Microns Q1 Results Live : 20 Microns, the company known for its performance minerals, has announced its Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 20.99% and profit by 19.74% Year-on-Year.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a noticeable increase of 18.55% compared to the previous quarter and 23.56% Year-on-Year.

Operating income also saw a positive trend, rising by 13.99% quarter-on-quarter and 13.52% Year-on-Year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹5.06, reflecting a 19.62% increase Year-on-Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, 20 Microns delivered returns of 4.47% in the last week, 24.37% in the last 6 months, and 23.95% Year-to-Date.

The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹770.66 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹236 and ₹105.5 respectively.

20 Microns Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 230.55 212.34 +8.57% 190.56 +20.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.22 16.21 +18.55% 15.55 +23.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.98 3.71 +7.15% 3.47 +14.66% Total Operating Expense 204.53 189.51 +7.92% 167.64 +22.01% Operating Income 26.02 22.83 +13.99% 22.92 +13.52% Net Income Before Taxes 24.22 19.33 +25.32% 19.83 +22.12% Net Income 17.86 13.64 +30.89% 14.91 +19.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.06 3.87 +30.75% 4.23 +19.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.86Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹230.55Cr

