Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  20 Microns Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.74% YOY

20 Microns Q1 Results Live

20 Microns Q1 Results Live : 20 Microns, the company known for its performance minerals, has announced its Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024.

The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 20.99% and profit by 19.74% Year-on-Year.

Quarter-on-Quarter comparison reveals a revenue growth of 8.57% and profit increase of 30.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a noticeable increase of 18.55% compared to the previous quarter and 23.56% Year-on-Year.

Operating income also saw a positive trend, rising by 13.99% quarter-on-quarter and 13.52% Year-on-Year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at 5.06, reflecting a 19.62% increase Year-on-Year.

In terms of market performance, 20 Microns delivered returns of 4.47% in the last week, 24.37% in the last 6 months, and 23.95% Year-to-Date.

The company currently boasts a market cap of 770.66 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 236 and 105.5 respectively.

20 Microns Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue230.55212.34+8.57%190.56+20.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.2216.21+18.55%15.55+23.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.983.71+7.15%3.47+14.66%
Total Operating Expense204.53189.51+7.92%167.64+22.01%
Operating Income26.0222.83+13.99%22.92+13.52%
Net Income Before Taxes24.2219.33+25.32%19.83+22.12%
Net Income17.8613.64+30.89%14.91+19.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.063.87+30.75%4.23+19.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.86Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹230.55Cr

