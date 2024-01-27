20 Microns Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 55.56% YoY
20 Microns Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 13.04% YoY & Profit Increased by 55.56% YoY
20 Microns, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 13.04% YoY, indicating a strong performance in the market. Additionally, the profit rose by an impressive 55.56% YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and growth.