20 Microns Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 55.56% YoY

20 Microns , a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 13.04% YoY, indicating a strong performance in the market. Additionally, the profit rose by an impressive 55.56% YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and growth.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue declined by 12.43% and the profit decreased by 28.37%. This decline can be attributed to various factors such as market conditions and internal factors affecting the company's operations.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.5% q-o-q, indicating a reduction in the company's expenses. However, on a yearly basis, these expenses increased by 6.02% YoY. This suggests that the company has been able to control its expenses effectively in the current quarter.

The operating income, which is a key measure of a company's profitability, was down by 25.44% q-o-q. However, on a yearly basis, it increased by 36.23% YoY. This indicates that the company has been able to generate higher profits from its operations compared to the previous year, despite the decline in the current quarter.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is ₹3.25, which increased by 55.5% YoY. This is a positive sign for the shareholders as it indicates an increase in the company's profitability per share.

In terms of market performance, 20 Microns has delivered a return of 3.69% in the last 1 week, showcasing a positive trend in the company's stock. Additionally, the company has delivered a return of 44.71% in the last 6 months, indicating a significant growth in its stock value. However, the YTD (Year-to-Date) return stands at -0.34%, suggesting a decline in the company's stock value since the beginning of the year.

Currently, 20 Microns has a market cap of ₹619.63 Cr, indicating its market value. The company's 52-week high/low stands at ₹201 and ₹63.05 respectively, showcasing the range of its stock price over the past year.

20 Microns Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 174.89 199.7 -12.43% 154.71 +13.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.39 16.46 -6.5% 14.51 +6.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.69 3.48 +6.21% 3.33 +10.99% Total Operating Expense 156.32 174.8 -10.57% 141.08 +10.8% Operating Income 18.57 24.91 -25.44% 13.63 +36.23% Net Income Before Taxes 15.4 22.43 -31.36% 10.11 +52.28% Net Income 11.48 16.03 -28.37% 7.38 +55.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.25 4.86 -33.06% 2.09 +55.5%

