20 Microns Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 55.56% YoY

20 Microns Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 13.04% YoY & Profit Increased by 55.56% YoY

20 Microns Q3 FY24 Results Live

20 Microns, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 13.04% YoY, indicating a strong performance in the market. Additionally, the profit rose by an impressive 55.56% YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and growth.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue declined by 12.43% and the profit decreased by 28.37%. This decline can be attributed to various factors such as market conditions and internal factors affecting the company's operations.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.5% q-o-q, indicating a reduction in the company's expenses. However, on a yearly basis, these expenses increased by 6.02% YoY. This suggests that the company has been able to control its expenses effectively in the current quarter.

The operating income, which is a key measure of a company's profitability, was down by 25.44% q-o-q. However, on a yearly basis, it increased by 36.23% YoY. This indicates that the company has been able to generate higher profits from its operations compared to the previous year, despite the decline in the current quarter.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is 3.25, which increased by 55.5% YoY. This is a positive sign for the shareholders as it indicates an increase in the company's profitability per share.

In terms of market performance, 20 Microns has delivered a return of 3.69% in the last 1 week, showcasing a positive trend in the company's stock. Additionally, the company has delivered a return of 44.71% in the last 6 months, indicating a significant growth in its stock value. However, the YTD (Year-to-Date) return stands at -0.34%, suggesting a decline in the company's stock value since the beginning of the year.

Currently, 20 Microns has a market cap of 619.63 Cr, indicating its market value. The company's 52-week high/low stands at 201 and 63.05 respectively, showcasing the range of its stock price over the past year.

20 Microns Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue174.89199.7-12.43%154.71+13.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.3916.46-6.5%14.51+6.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.693.48+6.21%3.33+10.99%
Total Operating Expense156.32174.8-10.57%141.08+10.8%
Operating Income18.5724.91-25.44%13.63+36.23%
Net Income Before Taxes15.422.43-31.36%10.11+52.28%
Net Income11.4816.03-28.37%7.38+55.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.254.86-33.06%2.09+55.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.48Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹174.89Cr

Published: 27 Jan 2024, 02:58 AM IST
