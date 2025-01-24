20 Microns Q3 Results 2025:20 Microns declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 22.73% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹12.89 crore, marking a 12.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹214.65 crore.

Despite the positive year-over-year growth, the results reflected a decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue decreasing by 10.63% and profit down by 21.45%. This indicates challenges in maintaining momentum in the short term.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged quarter-over-quarter but saw a significant year-over-year increase of 23.2%. This rise in expenses could be a factor influencing the overall profitability of the company.

20 Microns Q3 Results

Operating income also faced a decline, down by 21.41% quarter-over-quarter, although it experienced a year-over-year increase of 10.88%. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹3.85, reflecting an 18.46% increase compared to the previous year.

In terms of market performance, 20 Microns has delivered a -7.95% return over the last week, a -4.4% return in the last six months, and a -11.34% return year-to-date. This performance may concern investors looking for stability.

Currently, 20 Microns holds a market capitalization of ₹736.71 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹348 and a low of ₹132, indicating potential volatility in its stock price.

20 Microns Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 214.65 240.18 -10.63% 174.89 +22.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.96 18.96 -0% 15.39 +23.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.73 4.6 +2.83% 3.69 +28.18% Total Operating Expense 194.06 213.98 -9.31% 156.32 +24.14% Operating Income 20.59 26.2 -21.41% 18.57 +10.88% Net Income Before Taxes 16.85 22.54 -25.24% 15.4 +9.42% Net Income 12.89 16.41 -21.45% 11.48 +12.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.85 4.68 -17.74% 3.25 +18.46%