20 Microns Q3 Results 2025:20 Microns declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 22.73% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹12.89 crore, marking a 12.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹214.65 crore.
Despite the positive year-over-year growth, the results reflected a decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue decreasing by 10.63% and profit down by 21.45%. This indicates challenges in maintaining momentum in the short term.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged quarter-over-quarter but saw a significant year-over-year increase of 23.2%. This rise in expenses could be a factor influencing the overall profitability of the company.
Operating income also faced a decline, down by 21.41% quarter-over-quarter, although it experienced a year-over-year increase of 10.88%. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹3.85, reflecting an 18.46% increase compared to the previous year.
In terms of market performance, 20 Microns has delivered a -7.95% return over the last week, a -4.4% return in the last six months, and a -11.34% return year-to-date. This performance may concern investors looking for stability.
Currently, 20 Microns holds a market capitalization of ₹736.71 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹348 and a low of ₹132, indicating potential volatility in its stock price.
20 Microns Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|214.65
|240.18
|-10.63%
|174.89
|+22.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.96
|18.96
|-0%
|15.39
|+23.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.73
|4.6
|+2.83%
|3.69
|+28.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|194.06
|213.98
|-9.31%
|156.32
|+24.14%
|Operating Income
|20.59
|26.2
|-21.41%
|18.57
|+10.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16.85
|22.54
|-25.24%
|15.4
|+9.42%
|Net Income
|12.89
|16.41
|-21.45%
|11.48
|+12.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.85
|4.68
|-17.74%
|3.25
|+18.46%
