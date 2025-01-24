20 Microns Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 12.28% YOY, profit at ₹12.89 crore and revenue at ₹214.65 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
20 Microns Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

20 Microns Q3 Results 2025:20 Microns declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 22.73% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 12.89 crore, marking a 12.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at 214.65 crore.

Despite the positive year-over-year growth, the results reflected a decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue decreasing by 10.63% and profit down by 21.45%. This indicates challenges in maintaining momentum in the short term.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged quarter-over-quarter but saw a significant year-over-year increase of 23.2%. This rise in expenses could be a factor influencing the overall profitability of the company.

20 Microns Q3 Results

Operating income also faced a decline, down by 21.41% quarter-over-quarter, although it experienced a year-over-year increase of 10.88%. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 3.85, reflecting an 18.46% increase compared to the previous year.

In terms of market performance, 20 Microns has delivered a -7.95% return over the last week, a -4.4% return in the last six months, and a -11.34% return year-to-date. This performance may concern investors looking for stability.

Currently, 20 Microns holds a market capitalization of 736.71 Crore, with a 52-week high of 348 and a low of 132, indicating potential volatility in its stock price.

20 Microns Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue214.65240.18-10.63%174.89+22.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.9618.96-0%15.39+23.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.734.6+2.83%3.69+28.18%
Total Operating Expense194.06213.98-9.31%156.32+24.14%
Operating Income20.5926.2-21.41%18.57+10.88%
Net Income Before Taxes16.8522.54-25.24%15.4+9.42%
Net Income12.8916.41-21.45%11.48+12.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.854.68-17.74%3.25+18.46%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹12.89Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹214.65Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
