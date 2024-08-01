360 One Wam Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.64% YOY

360 One Wam Q1 Results Live : 360 One Wam declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 48.23% & the profit increased by 32.64% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.28% and the profit increased by 0.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.25% q-o-q & increased by 26.99% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 74.92% q-o-q & increased by 38.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.15 for Q1 which increased by 63.89% Y-o-Y. 360 One Wam has delivered 10.88% return in the last 1 week, 82.61% return in the last 6 months and 59.51% YTD return.

Currently, 360 One Wam has a market cap of ₹40066.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1139.1 & ₹475 respectively. As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

360 One Wam Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 849.34 791.74 +7.28% 573 +48.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 187.7 216.37 -13.25% 147.81 +26.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.46 16.55 -0.54% 12.57 +30.95% Total Operating Expense 376.58 521.47 -27.78% 232.37 +62.06% Operating Income 472.76 270.27 +74.92% 340.63 +38.79% Net Income Before Taxes 344.65 322.89 +6.74% 223.87 +53.95% Net Income 243.74 242.61 +0.47% 183.76 +32.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.15 6.58 +23.88% 4.98 +63.89%