Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  360 One Wam Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.64% YOY

360 One Wam Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 48.23% YoY & profit increased by 32.64% YoY

360 One Wam Q1 Results Live

360 One Wam Q1 Results Live : 360 One Wam declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 48.23% & the profit increased by 32.64% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.28% and the profit increased by 0.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.25% q-o-q & increased by 26.99% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 74.92% q-o-q & increased by 38.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.15 for Q1 which increased by 63.89% Y-o-Y. 360 One Wam has delivered 10.88% return in the last 1 week, 82.61% return in the last 6 months and 59.51% YTD return.

Currently, 360 One Wam has a market cap of 40066.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1139.1 & 475 respectively. As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

360 One Wam Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue849.34791.74+7.28%573+48.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total187.7216.37-13.25%147.81+26.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.4616.55-0.54%12.57+30.95%
Total Operating Expense376.58521.47-27.78%232.37+62.06%
Operating Income472.76270.27+74.92%340.63+38.79%
Net Income Before Taxes344.65322.89+6.74%223.87+53.95%
Net Income243.74242.61+0.47%183.76+32.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.156.58+23.88%4.98+63.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹243.74Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹849.34Cr

