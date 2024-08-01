360 One Wam Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.64% YOY

360 One Wam Q1 Results Live : 360 One Wam declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 48.23% & the profit increased by 32.64% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.28% and the profit increased by 0.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.25% q-o-q & increased by 26.99% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 74.92% q-o-q & increased by 38.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.15 for Q1 which increased by 63.89% Y-o-Y. 360 One Wam has delivered 10.88% return in the last 1 week, 82.61% return in the last 6 months and 59.51% YTD return.
Currently, 360 One Wam has a market cap of ₹40066.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1139.1 & ₹475 respectively. As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
360 One Wam Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|849.34
|791.74
|+7.28%
|573
|+48.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|187.7
|216.37
|-13.25%
|147.81
|+26.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.46
|16.55
|-0.54%
|12.57
|+30.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|376.58
|521.47
|-27.78%
|232.37
|+62.06%
|Operating Income
|472.76
|270.27
|+74.92%
|340.63
|+38.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|344.65
|322.89
|+6.74%
|223.87
|+53.95%
|Net Income
|243.74
|242.61
|+0.47%
|183.76
|+32.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.15
|6.58
|+23.88%
|4.98
|+63.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹243.74Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹849.34Cr
