360 One Wam Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 11.99% YoY

360 One Wam declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.94% & the profit increased by 11.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.78% and the profit increased by 3.27%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.04% q-o-q and increased by 30.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.37% q-o-q and increased by 19.35% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.26 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 13.33% Y-o-Y.

360 One Wam has delivered -5.48% return in the last 1 week, 23.79% return in the last 6 months, and -9.41% YTD return.

Currently, the 360 One Wam has a market cap of ₹23049.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹735 & ₹395.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

360 One Wam Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 647.68 554.6 +16.78% 518.38 +24.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 167.49 155.02 +8.04% 128.24 +30.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.87 13.65 +1.61% 11.72 +18.34% Total Operating Expense 269.35 250.41 +7.56% 201.38 +33.75% Operating Income 378.33 304.19 +24.37% 317 +19.35% Net Income Before Taxes 235.03 226.75 +3.65% 223.25 +5.28% Net Income 192.11 186.02 +3.27% 171.54 +11.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.26 5.11 +2.93% 4.64 +13.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹192.11Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹647.68Cr

