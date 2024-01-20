Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  360 One Wam Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 11.99% YoY

360 One Wam Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 11.99% YoY

Livemint

360 One Wam Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 24.94% YoY & Profit Increased by 11.99% YoY

360 One Wam Q3 FY24 Results Live

360 One Wam declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.94% & the profit increased by 11.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.78% and the profit increased by 3.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.04% q-o-q and increased by 30.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.37% q-o-q and increased by 19.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.26 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 13.33% Y-o-Y.

360 One Wam has delivered -5.48% return in the last 1 week, 23.79% return in the last 6 months, and -9.41% YTD return.

Currently, the 360 One Wam has a market cap of 23049.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 735 & 395.1 respectively.

As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

360 One Wam Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue647.68554.6+16.78%518.38+24.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total167.49155.02+8.04%128.24+30.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.8713.65+1.61%11.72+18.34%
Total Operating Expense269.35250.41+7.56%201.38+33.75%
Operating Income378.33304.19+24.37%317+19.35%
Net Income Before Taxes235.03226.75+3.65%223.25+5.28%
Net Income192.11186.02+3.27%171.54+11.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.265.11+2.93%4.64+13.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹192.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹647.68Cr

