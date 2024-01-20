360 One Wam Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 11.99% YoY

360 One Wam declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.94% & the profit increased by 11.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.78% and the profit increased by 3.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.04% q-o-q and increased by 30.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.37% q-o-q and increased by 19.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.26 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 13.33% Y-o-Y.
360 One Wam has delivered -5.48% return in the last 1 week, 23.79% return in the last 6 months, and -9.41% YTD return.
Currently, the 360 One Wam has a market cap of ₹23049.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹735 & ₹395.1 respectively.
As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
360 One Wam Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|647.68
|554.6
|+16.78%
|518.38
|+24.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|167.49
|155.02
|+8.04%
|128.24
|+30.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.87
|13.65
|+1.61%
|11.72
|+18.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|269.35
|250.41
|+7.56%
|201.38
|+33.75%
|Operating Income
|378.33
|304.19
|+24.37%
|317
|+19.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|235.03
|226.75
|+3.65%
|223.25
|+5.28%
|Net Income
|192.11
|186.02
|+3.27%
|171.54
|+11.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.26
|5.11
|+2.93%
|4.64
|+13.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹192.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹647.68Cr
