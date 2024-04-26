360 One Wam Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 56.11% YOY

360 One Wam Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 61.41% YoY & profit increased by 56.11% YoY

360 One Wam Q4 Results Live : 360 One Wam declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 61.41% & the profit increased by 56.11% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.24% and the profit increased by 26.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.18% q-o-q & increased by 69.45% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 28.56% q-o-q & increased by 0.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.58 for Q4 which increased by 51.48% Y-o-Y.

360 One Wam has delivered 6.74% return in the last 1 week, 51.97% return in last 6 months and 12.9% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the 360 One Wam has a market cap of ₹28759.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹900.95 & ₹398 respectively.

As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

360 One Wam Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 791.74 647.68 +22.24% 490.52 +61.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 216.37 167.49 +29.18% 127.69 +69.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.55 13.87 +19.32% 12.47 +32.72% Total Operating Expense 521.47 269.35 +93.6% 221.76 +135.15% Operating Income 270.27 378.33 -28.56% 268.76 +0.56% Net Income Before Taxes 322.89 235.03 +37.38% 200.08 +61.38% Net Income 242.61 192.11 +26.29% 155.41 +56.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.58 5.26 +25.25% 4.35 +51.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹242.61Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹791.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!