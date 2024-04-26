360 One Wam Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 56.11% YOY

360 One Wam Q4 Results Live : 360 One Wam declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 61.41% & the profit increased by 56.11% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.24% and the profit increased by 26.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.18% q-o-q & increased by 69.45% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 28.56% q-o-q & increased by 0.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.58 for Q4 which increased by 51.48% Y-o-Y.
360 One Wam has delivered 6.74% return in the last 1 week, 51.97% return in last 6 months and 12.9% YTD return.
Currently the 360 One Wam has a market cap of ₹28759.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹900.95 & ₹398 respectively.
As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
360 One Wam Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|791.74
|647.68
|+22.24%
|490.52
|+61.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|216.37
|167.49
|+29.18%
|127.69
|+69.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.55
|13.87
|+19.32%
|12.47
|+32.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|521.47
|269.35
|+93.6%
|221.76
|+135.15%
|Operating Income
|270.27
|378.33
|-28.56%
|268.76
|+0.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|322.89
|235.03
|+37.38%
|200.08
|+61.38%
|Net Income
|242.61
|192.11
|+26.29%
|155.41
|+56.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.58
|5.26
|+25.25%
|4.35
|+51.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹242.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹791.74Cr
