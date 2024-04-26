Hello User
360 One Wam Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 56.11% YOY

360 One Wam Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 56.11% YOY

Livemint

360 One Wam Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 61.41% YoY & profit increased by 56.11% YoY

360 One Wam Q4 Results Live

360 One Wam Q4 Results Live : 360 One Wam declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 61.41% & the profit increased by 56.11% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.24% and the profit increased by 26.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.18% q-o-q & increased by 69.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.56% q-o-q & increased by 0.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.58 for Q4 which increased by 51.48% Y-o-Y.

360 One Wam has delivered 6.74% return in the last 1 week, 51.97% return in last 6 months and 12.9% YTD return.

Currently the 360 One Wam has a market cap of 28759.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 900.95 & 398 respectively.

As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

360 One Wam Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue791.74647.68+22.24%490.52+61.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total216.37167.49+29.18%127.69+69.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5513.87+19.32%12.47+32.72%
Total Operating Expense521.47269.35+93.6%221.76+135.15%
Operating Income270.27378.33-28.56%268.76+0.56%
Net Income Before Taxes322.89235.03+37.38%200.08+61.38%
Net Income242.61192.11+26.29%155.41+56.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.585.26+25.25%4.35+51.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹242.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹791.74Cr

