3B Blackbio DX Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.75% YOY

Published14 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
3B Blackbio DX Q1 Results Live : 3B Blackbio DX declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 36.07% year-over-year (YoY), while profit saw a remarkable rise of 52.75% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, however, the revenue experienced a decline of 15.5%, although the profit still managed to increase by 25.45%. This indicates strong profitability despite a dip in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose marginally by 0.46% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a more substantial increase of 12.53% YoY. This rise in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in its operations and growth strategies.

Operating income also demonstrated a positive trend, increasing by 11.45% q-o-q and a notable 70.84% YoY. This significant growth in operating income highlights the company's efficient management and operational effectiveness.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 13.19, marking a substantial increase of 56.84% YoY. This surge in EPS is a testament to the company's strong financial performance and profitability.

3B Blackbio DX has delivered impressive returns, with a 13.05% return in the last week, 64.9% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 61.58%. These returns underline the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, 3B Blackbio DX boasts a market capitalization of 1094.93 crore, with a 52-week high of 1389 and a 52-week low of 496. This market cap and price range reflect the company's solid market presence and growth potential.

3B Blackbio DX Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19.4323-15.5%14.28+36.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.621.61+0.46%1.44+12.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.270.3-11.84%0.19+38.64%
Total Operating Expense8.7613.42-34.72%8.04+9.04%
Operating Income10.679.58+11.45%6.25+70.84%
Net Income Before Taxes14.3613.73+4.58%9.19+56.21%
Net Income11.138.87+25.45%7.29+52.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.1910.26+28.56%8.41+56.84%
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
