3B Blackbio DX Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.75% YOY

3B Blackbio DX Q1 Results Live : 3B Blackbio DX declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 36.07% year-over-year (YoY), while profit saw a remarkable rise of 52.75% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, however, the revenue experienced a decline of 15.5%, although the profit still managed to increase by 25.45%. This indicates strong profitability despite a dip in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose marginally by 0.46% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a more substantial increase of 12.53% YoY. This rise in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in its operations and growth strategies.

Operating income also demonstrated a positive trend, increasing by 11.45% q-o-q and a notable 70.84% YoY. This significant growth in operating income highlights the company's efficient management and operational effectiveness.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹13.19, marking a substantial increase of 56.84% YoY. This surge in EPS is a testament to the company's strong financial performance and profitability.

3B Blackbio DX has delivered impressive returns, with a 13.05% return in the last week, 64.9% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 61.58%. These returns underline the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, 3B Blackbio DX boasts a market capitalization of ₹1094.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1389 and a 52-week low of ₹496. This market cap and price range reflect the company's solid market presence and growth potential.

3B Blackbio DX Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.43 23 -15.5% 14.28 +36.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.62 1.61 +0.46% 1.44 +12.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.27 0.3 -11.84% 0.19 +38.64% Total Operating Expense 8.76 13.42 -34.72% 8.04 +9.04% Operating Income 10.67 9.58 +11.45% 6.25 +70.84% Net Income Before Taxes 14.36 13.73 +4.58% 9.19 +56.21% Net Income 11.13 8.87 +25.45% 7.29 +52.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.19 10.26 +28.56% 8.41 +56.84%