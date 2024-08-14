3B Blackbio DX Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.75% YOY

3B Blackbio DX Q1 Results Live : 3B Blackbio DX declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 36.07% year-over-year (YoY), while profit saw a remarkable rise of 52.75% YoY.
When compared to the previous quarter, however, the revenue experienced a decline of 15.5%, although the profit still managed to increase by 25.45%. This indicates strong profitability despite a dip in revenue.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose marginally by 0.46% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a more substantial increase of 12.53% YoY. This rise in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in its operations and growth strategies.
Operating income also demonstrated a positive trend, increasing by 11.45% q-o-q and a notable 70.84% YoY. This significant growth in operating income highlights the company's efficient management and operational effectiveness.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹13.19, marking a substantial increase of 56.84% YoY. This surge in EPS is a testament to the company's strong financial performance and profitability.
3B Blackbio DX has delivered impressive returns, with a 13.05% return in the last week, 64.9% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 61.58%. These returns underline the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.
Currently, 3B Blackbio DX boasts a market capitalization of ₹1094.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1389 and a 52-week low of ₹496. This market cap and price range reflect the company's solid market presence and growth potential.
3B Blackbio DX Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.43
|23
|-15.5%
|14.28
|+36.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.62
|1.61
|+0.46%
|1.44
|+12.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.27
|0.3
|-11.84%
|0.19
|+38.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.76
|13.42
|-34.72%
|8.04
|+9.04%
|Operating Income
|10.67
|9.58
|+11.45%
|6.25
|+70.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.36
|13.73
|+4.58%
|9.19
|+56.21%
|Net Income
|11.13
|8.87
|+25.45%
|7.29
|+52.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.19
|10.26
|+28.56%
|8.41
|+56.84%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess