3M India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.62% YOY

3M India Q1 Results Live : 3M India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.29% & the profit increased by 21.62% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.38% and the profit decreased by 9.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.58% q-o-q & decreased by 1.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.72% q-o-q & increased by 20.64% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹139.5 for Q1 which increased by 21.62% Y-o-Y.
3M India has delivered -3.85% return in the last 1 week, 16.5% return in the last 6 months and 3.43% YTD return.
Currently, 3M India has a market cap of ₹42891.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹40642.95 & ₹26274.3 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
3M India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1046.57
|1094.55
|-4.38%
|1049.66
|-0.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|106.6
|92.23
|+15.58%
|108.58
|-1.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.58
|13
|+4.48%
|13.93
|-2.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|854.69
|893.17
|-4.31%
|890.6
|-4.03%
|Operating Income
|191.88
|201.38
|-4.72%
|159.05
|+20.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|210.97
|230.81
|-8.6%
|173.26
|+21.76%
|Net Income
|157.15
|172.85
|-9.08%
|129.21
|+21.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|139.5
|153.44
|-9.08%
|114.7
|+21.62%
