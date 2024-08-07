3M India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.62% YOY

3M India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.29% YoY & profit increased by 21.62% YoY

3M India Q1 Results Live : 3M India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.29% & the profit increased by 21.62% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.38% and the profit decreased by 9.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.58% q-o-q & decreased by 1.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.72% q-o-q & increased by 20.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹139.5 for Q1 which increased by 21.62% Y-o-Y.

3M India has delivered -3.85% return in the last 1 week, 16.5% return in the last 6 months and 3.43% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, 3M India has a market cap of ₹42891.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹40642.95 & ₹26274.3 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3M India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1046.57 1094.55 -4.38% 1049.66 -0.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 106.6 92.23 +15.58% 108.58 -1.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.58 13 +4.48% 13.93 -2.48% Total Operating Expense 854.69 893.17 -4.31% 890.6 -4.03% Operating Income 191.88 201.38 -4.72% 159.05 +20.64% Net Income Before Taxes 210.97 230.81 -8.6% 173.26 +21.76% Net Income 157.15 172.85 -9.08% 129.21 +21.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 139.5 153.44 -9.08% 114.7 +21.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹157.15Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1046.57Cr

