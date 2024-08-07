Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  3M India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.62% YOY

3M India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.62% YOY

Livemint

3M India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.29% YoY & profit increased by 21.62% YoY

3M India Q1 Results Live

3M India Q1 Results Live : 3M India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.29% & the profit increased by 21.62% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.38% and the profit decreased by 9.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.58% q-o-q & decreased by 1.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.72% q-o-q & increased by 20.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 139.5 for Q1 which increased by 21.62% Y-o-Y.

3M India has delivered -3.85% return in the last 1 week, 16.5% return in the last 6 months and 3.43% YTD return.

Currently, 3M India has a market cap of 42891.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 40642.95 & 26274.3 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

3M India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1046.571094.55-4.38%1049.66-0.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total106.692.23+15.58%108.58-1.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.5813+4.48%13.93-2.48%
Total Operating Expense854.69893.17-4.31%890.6-4.03%
Operating Income191.88201.38-4.72%159.05+20.64%
Net Income Before Taxes210.97230.81-8.6%173.26+21.76%
Net Income157.15172.85-9.08%129.21+21.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS139.5153.44-9.08%114.7+21.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹157.15Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1046.57Cr

