3M India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 37.54% YOY

3M India, a leading company, declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 6.43% and the profit increased by 37.54% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.97% but the profit increased by 13.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 12.3% q-o-q and a decrease of 7.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income of 3M India saw a positive growth of 12.68% q-o-q and an impressive increase of 65.47% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹129.71, reflecting a growth of 37.55% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, 3M India has delivered a return of 1.28% in the last 1 week, 34.43% in the last 6 months, and an impressive YTD return of 44.59%.

As of now, 3M India has a market cap of ₹35740.18 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹33250 and ₹21300.45 respectively.

According to the analysis conducted by 1 analyst on 12 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for 3M India is Strong Buy.

Overall, the Q2 FY24 results of 3M India reflect a strong performance with significant growth in revenue, profit, and EPS. The company has also shown positive returns and has received a Strong Buy recommendation from analysts.

3M India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1039.52 1049.66 -0.97% 976.7 +6.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.22 108.58 -12.3% 102.55 -7.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.89 13.93 -7.46% 14.6 -11.74% Total Operating Expense 860.3 890.6 -3.4% 868.39 -0.93% Operating Income 179.22 159.05 +12.68% 108.31 +65.47% Net Income Before Taxes 195.91 173.26 +13.07% 142.68 +37.3% Net Income 146.11 129.21 +13.08% 106.23 +37.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 129.71 114.7 +13.09% 94.3 +37.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹146.11Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1039.52Cr

