3M India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 37.54% YOY

3M India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 6.43% YoY & profit increased by 37.54% YoY
3M India, a leading company, declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 6.43% and the profit increased by 37.54% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.97% but the profit increased by 13.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 12.3% q-o-q and a decrease of 7.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income of 3M India saw a positive growth of 12.68% q-o-q and an impressive increase of 65.47% Y-o-Y.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹129.71, reflecting a growth of 37.55% Y-o-Y.
In terms of returns, 3M India has delivered a return of 1.28% in the last 1 week, 34.43% in the last 6 months, and an impressive YTD return of 44.59%.
As of now, 3M India has a market cap of ₹35740.18 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹33250 and ₹21300.45 respectively.
According to the analysis conducted by 1 analyst on 12 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for 3M India is Strong Buy.
Overall, the Q2 FY24 results of 3M India reflect a strong performance with significant growth in revenue, profit, and EPS. The company has also shown positive returns and has received a Strong Buy recommendation from analysts.
3M India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1039.52
|1049.66
|-0.97%
|976.7
|+6.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.22
|108.58
|-12.3%
|102.55
|-7.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.89
|13.93
|-7.46%
|14.6
|-11.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|860.3
|890.6
|-3.4%
|868.39
|-0.93%
|Operating Income
|179.22
|159.05
|+12.68%
|108.31
|+65.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|195.91
|173.26
|+13.07%
|142.68
|+37.3%
|Net Income
|146.11
|129.21
|+13.08%
|106.23
|+37.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|129.71
|114.7
|+13.09%
|94.3
|+37.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹146.11Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1039.52Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
