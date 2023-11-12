Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  3M India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 37.54% YOY

3M India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 37.54% YOY

Livemint

3M India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 6.43% YoY & profit increased by 37.54% YoY

3M India Q2 FY24 Results

3M India, a leading company, declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 6.43% and the profit increased by 37.54% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.97% but the profit increased by 13.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 12.3% q-o-q and a decrease of 7.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income of 3M India saw a positive growth of 12.68% q-o-q and an impressive increase of 65.47% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 129.71, reflecting a growth of 37.55% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, 3M India has delivered a return of 1.28% in the last 1 week, 34.43% in the last 6 months, and an impressive YTD return of 44.59%.

As of now, 3M India has a market cap of 35740.18 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 33250 and 21300.45 respectively.

According to the analysis conducted by 1 analyst on 12 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for 3M India is Strong Buy.

Overall, the Q2 FY24 results of 3M India reflect a strong performance with significant growth in revenue, profit, and EPS. The company has also shown positive returns and has received a Strong Buy recommendation from analysts.

3M India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1039.521049.66-0.97%976.7+6.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.22108.58-12.3%102.55-7.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.8913.93-7.46%14.6-11.74%
Total Operating Expense860.3890.6-3.4%868.39-0.93%
Operating Income179.22159.05+12.68%108.31+65.47%
Net Income Before Taxes195.91173.26+13.07%142.68+37.3%
Net Income146.11129.21+13.08%106.23+37.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS129.71114.7+13.09%94.3+37.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹146.11Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1039.52Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.