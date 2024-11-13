3M India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.44% YOY

3M India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.86% YoY & profit decreased by 8.44% YoY

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
3M India Q2 Results Live
3M India Q2 Results Live

3M India Q2 Results Live : 3M India declared its Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 6.86% year-over-year, while profit experienced a decline of 8.44%. This performance reflects challenges in profit margins despite a growth in revenue.

When comparing to the previous quarter, 3M India's revenue grew by 6.14%, but profit showed a more significant decline of 14.87%. This trend raises concerns about the company's cost management and profitability.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 1.08% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 13.16% year-over-year, indicating that operational costs are impacting the company's financial results.

Operating income for the company was down by 11.74% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 5.51% year-over-year, suggesting ongoing pressures on operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 118.76, which is an 8.44% decrease compared to the previous year, further emphasizing the profit decline.

In the market performance segment, 3M India has delivered a -1.59% return in the last week, a 22.47% return over the past six months, and a -5.2% year-to-date return, highlighting volatility in its stock performance.

As of now, 3M India has a market capitalization of 39,313.8 Cr with a 52-week high of 40,642.95 and a low of 28,120.4, showing fluctuations in stock value.

Analyst sentiment remains positive, with 1 out of 1 analysts covering the company giving a Strong Buy rating as of 13 Nov, 2024. The consensus recommendation underscores confidence in the company’s future potential despite current challenges.

3M India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1110.81046.57+6.14%1039.52+6.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total107.75106.6+1.08%95.22+13.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.9913.58+3.01%12.89+8.55%
Total Operating Expense941.46854.69+10.15%860.3+9.43%
Operating Income169.34191.88-11.74%179.22-5.51%
Net Income Before Taxes183.11210.97-13.2%195.91-6.54%
Net Income133.78157.15-14.87%146.11-8.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS118.76139.5-14.87%129.71-8.44%
₹133.78Cr
₹1110.8Cr
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany Results

