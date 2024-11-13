3M India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.44% YOY

3M India Q2 Results Live : 3M India declared its Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 6.86% year-over-year, while profit experienced a decline of 8.44%. This performance reflects challenges in profit margins despite a growth in revenue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When comparing to the previous quarter, 3M India's revenue grew by 6.14%, but profit showed a more significant decline of 14.87%. This trend raises concerns about the company's cost management and profitability.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 1.08% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 13.16% year-over-year, indicating that operational costs are impacting the company's financial results.

Operating income for the company was down by 11.74% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 5.51% year-over-year, suggesting ongoing pressures on operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹118.76, which is an 8.44% decrease compared to the previous year, further emphasizing the profit decline.

In the market performance segment, 3M India has delivered a -1.59% return in the last week, a 22.47% return over the past six months, and a -5.2% year-to-date return, highlighting volatility in its stock performance.

As of now, 3M India has a market capitalization of ₹39,313.8 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹40,642.95 and a low of ₹28,120.4, showing fluctuations in stock value.

Analyst sentiment remains positive, with 1 out of 1 analysts covering the company giving a Strong Buy rating as of 13 Nov, 2024. The consensus recommendation underscores confidence in the company’s future potential despite current challenges.

3M India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1110.8 1046.57 +6.14% 1039.52 +6.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 107.75 106.6 +1.08% 95.22 +13.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.99 13.58 +3.01% 12.89 +8.55% Total Operating Expense 941.46 854.69 +10.15% 860.3 +9.43% Operating Income 169.34 191.88 -11.74% 179.22 -5.51% Net Income Before Taxes 183.11 210.97 -13.2% 195.91 -6.54% Net Income 133.78 157.15 -14.87% 146.11 -8.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 118.76 139.5 -14.87% 129.71 -8.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹133.78Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1110.8Cr

