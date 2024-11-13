3M India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.44% YOY

3M India Q2 Results Live : 3M India declared its Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 6.86% year-over-year, while profit experienced a decline of 8.44%. This performance reflects challenges in profit margins despite a growth in revenue.
When comparing to the previous quarter, 3M India's revenue grew by 6.14%, but profit showed a more significant decline of 14.87%. This trend raises concerns about the company's cost management and profitability.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 1.08% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 13.16% year-over-year, indicating that operational costs are impacting the company's financial results.
Operating income for the company was down by 11.74% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 5.51% year-over-year, suggesting ongoing pressures on operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹118.76, which is an 8.44% decrease compared to the previous year, further emphasizing the profit decline.
In the market performance segment, 3M India has delivered a -1.59% return in the last week, a 22.47% return over the past six months, and a -5.2% year-to-date return, highlighting volatility in its stock performance.
As of now, 3M India has a market capitalization of ₹39,313.8 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹40,642.95 and a low of ₹28,120.4, showing fluctuations in stock value.
Analyst sentiment remains positive, with 1 out of 1 analysts covering the company giving a Strong Buy rating as of 13 Nov, 2024. The consensus recommendation underscores confidence in the company’s future potential despite current challenges.
3M India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1110.8
|1046.57
|+6.14%
|1039.52
|+6.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|107.75
|106.6
|+1.08%
|95.22
|+13.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.99
|13.58
|+3.01%
|12.89
|+8.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|941.46
|854.69
|+10.15%
|860.3
|+9.43%
|Operating Income
|169.34
|191.88
|-11.74%
|179.22
|-5.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|183.11
|210.97
|-13.2%
|195.91
|-6.54%
|Net Income
|133.78
|157.15
|-14.87%
|146.11
|-8.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|118.76
|139.5
|-14.87%
|129.71
|-8.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹133.78Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1110.8Cr
