Investors will monitor how the top IT companies are able to ramp up large deals in the coming quarters. For Infosys, Edelweiss Securities said it would like to hear from the company on deal momentum in the hi-tech vertical. Analysts expect deal intake to remain healthy across companies in Q3. “However, TCV (total contract value) of deal intake may remain steady in Q3 as deal tenures have become shorter due to clients’ urgency to execute digital transformation projects in a short span than to signing large, longer-tenure deals, which follow lengthy due diligence and legal processes. The deal pipeline is robust across the industry, driven by an uptick in deals related to cloud adoption, digital transformation and customer experience transformation," Emkay Research said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}