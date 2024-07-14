5Paisa Capital Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.2% YOY

First Published14 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM IST
5Paisa Capital Q1 Results Live : 5Paisa Capital declared their Q1 results on 12 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.93% & the profit increased by 38.2% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.41% while the profit increased by 247.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 57.38% q-o-q & decreased by 24.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 90.45% q-o-q & increased by 46.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.37 for Q1 which increased by 35.82% Y-o-Y.

5Paisa Capital has delivered -0.91% return in the last 1 week, -27.83% return in last 6 months and -12.04% YTD return.

Currently, 5Paisa Capital has a market cap of 1554.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 758.45 & 386.15 respectively.

5Paisa Capital Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue102.24112.86-9.41%84.55+20.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.5931.88-57.38%17.98-24.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.32.72+21.33%2.31+42.89%
Total Operating Expense68.2395.01-28.18%61.27+11.37%
Operating Income34.0117.86+90.45%23.28+46.09%
Net Income Before Taxes26.897.61+253.15%19.47+38.11%
Net Income20.095.78+247.78%14.54+38.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.371.77+259.89%4.69+35.82%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.09Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>102.24Cr
