5Paisa Capital Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.2% YOY

5Paisa Capital Q1 Results Live : 5Paisa Capital declared their Q1 results on 12 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.93% & the profit increased by 38.2% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.41% while the profit increased by 247.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 57.38% q-o-q & decreased by 24.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 90.45% q-o-q & increased by 46.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.37 for Q1 which increased by 35.82% Y-o-Y.

5Paisa Capital has delivered -0.91% return in the last 1 week, -27.83% return in last 6 months and -12.04% YTD return.

Currently, 5Paisa Capital has a market cap of ₹1554.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹758.45 & ₹386.15 respectively.

5Paisa Capital Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 102.24 112.86 -9.41% 84.55 +20.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.59 31.88 -57.38% 17.98 -24.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.3 2.72 +21.33% 2.31 +42.89% Total Operating Expense 68.23 95.01 -28.18% 61.27 +11.37% Operating Income 34.01 17.86 +90.45% 23.28 +46.09% Net Income Before Taxes 26.89 7.61 +253.15% 19.47 +38.11% Net Income 20.09 5.78 +247.78% 14.54 +38.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.37 1.77 +259.89% 4.69 +35.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹20.09Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹102.24Cr

