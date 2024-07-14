5Paisa Capital Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.2% YOY

5Paisa Capital Q1 Results Live : 5Paisa Capital declared their Q1 results on 12 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.93% & the profit increased by 38.2% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.41% while the profit increased by 247.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 57.38% q-o-q & decreased by 24.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 90.45% q-o-q & increased by 46.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.37 for Q1 which increased by 35.82% Y-o-Y.
5Paisa Capital has delivered -0.91% return in the last 1 week, -27.83% return in last 6 months and -12.04% YTD return.
Currently, 5Paisa Capital has a market cap of ₹1554.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹758.45 & ₹386.15 respectively.
5Paisa Capital Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|102.24
|112.86
|-9.41%
|84.55
|+20.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.59
|31.88
|-57.38%
|17.98
|-24.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.3
|2.72
|+21.33%
|2.31
|+42.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|68.23
|95.01
|-28.18%
|61.27
|+11.37%
|Operating Income
|34.01
|17.86
|+90.45%
|23.28
|+46.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26.89
|7.61
|+253.15%
|19.47
|+38.11%
|Net Income
|20.09
|5.78
|+247.78%
|14.54
|+38.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.37
|1.77
|+259.89%
|4.69
|+35.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹20.09Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹102.24Cr
