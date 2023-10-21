5Paisa Capital Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 77.2% YOY
5Paisa Capital Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 21.82% YoY & profit increased by 77.2% YoY
5Paisa Capital, a leading financial services company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline increased by 21.82% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit rose by an impressive 77.2% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, 5Paisa Capital witnessed a growth of 14.62% in revenue and a 31.02% increase in profit. These results indicate a strong performance and a positive trend for the company.
One of the contributing factors to the company's success is the rise in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses increased by 12.55% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 38.67% YoY. This suggests that the company is investing in its operations and growth strategies.
Additionally, the operating income of 5Paisa Capital saw a significant improvement, with a 34.43% increase QoQ and a remarkable 74.49% rise YoY. This indicates efficient management of costs and an effective business model.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹6.12, reflecting an impressive growth of 81.07% YoY. This indicates that the company's profitability has been increasing at a rapid pace.
In terms of market performance, 5Paisa Capital has delivered impressive returns. The company recorded a 8.34% return in the last 1 week, 58.88% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 53.36% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns showcase the company's ability to generate value for its shareholders.
Currently, 5Paisa Capital has a market capitalization of ₹1449.28 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹495.25 and ₹270.1 respectively. These figures indicate the market's confidence in the company and its potential for growth.
5Paisa Capital Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|96.9
|84.55
|+14.62%
|79.55
|+21.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.24
|17.98
|+12.55%
|14.6
|+38.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.24
|2.31
|-2.89%
|2.08
|+7.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|65.61
|61.27
|+7.09%
|61.61
|+6.49%
|Operating Income
|31.29
|23.28
|+34.43%
|17.93
|+74.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.87
|19.47
|+27.74%
|14.07
|+76.72%
|Net Income
|19.04
|14.54
|+31.02%
|10.75
|+77.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.12
|4.69
|+30.49%
|3.38
|+81.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹19.04Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹96.9Cr
