Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  5Paisa Capital Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 77.2% YOY

5Paisa Capital Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 77.2% YOY

Livemint

5Paisa Capital Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 21.82% YoY & profit increased by 77.2% YoY

5Paisa Capital Q2 FY24 Results

5Paisa Capital, a leading financial services company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline increased by 21.82% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit rose by an impressive 77.2% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, 5Paisa Capital witnessed a growth of 14.62% in revenue and a 31.02% increase in profit. These results indicate a strong performance and a positive trend for the company.

One of the contributing factors to the company's success is the rise in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses increased by 12.55% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 38.67% YoY. This suggests that the company is investing in its operations and growth strategies.

Additionally, the operating income of 5Paisa Capital saw a significant improvement, with a 34.43% increase QoQ and a remarkable 74.49% rise YoY. This indicates efficient management of costs and an effective business model.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 6.12, reflecting an impressive growth of 81.07% YoY. This indicates that the company's profitability has been increasing at a rapid pace.

In terms of market performance, 5Paisa Capital has delivered impressive returns. The company recorded a 8.34% return in the last 1 week, 58.88% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 53.36% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns showcase the company's ability to generate value for its shareholders.

Currently, 5Paisa Capital has a market capitalization of 1449.28 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 495.25 and 270.1 respectively. These figures indicate the market's confidence in the company and its potential for growth.

5Paisa Capital Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue96.984.55+14.62%79.55+21.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.2417.98+12.55%14.6+38.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.242.31-2.89%2.08+7.42%
Total Operating Expense65.6161.27+7.09%61.61+6.49%
Operating Income31.2923.28+34.43%17.93+74.49%
Net Income Before Taxes24.8719.47+27.74%14.07+76.72%
Net Income19.0414.54+31.02%10.75+77.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.124.69+30.49%3.38+81.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.04Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹96.9Cr

Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 02:50 AM IST
