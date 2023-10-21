5Paisa Capital Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 77.2% YOY

5Paisa Capital, a leading financial services company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline increased by 21.82% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit rose by an impressive 77.2% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, 5Paisa Capital witnessed a growth of 14.62% in revenue and a 31.02% increase in profit. These results indicate a strong performance and a positive trend for the company.

One of the contributing factors to the company's success is the rise in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses increased by 12.55% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 38.67% YoY. This suggests that the company is investing in its operations and growth strategies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the operating income of 5Paisa Capital saw a significant improvement, with a 34.43% increase QoQ and a remarkable 74.49% rise YoY. This indicates efficient management of costs and an effective business model.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹6.12, reflecting an impressive growth of 81.07% YoY. This indicates that the company's profitability has been increasing at a rapid pace.

In terms of market performance, 5Paisa Capital has delivered impressive returns. The company recorded a 8.34% return in the last 1 week, 58.88% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 53.36% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns showcase the company's ability to generate value for its shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, 5Paisa Capital has a market capitalization of ₹1449.28 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹495.25 and ₹270.1 respectively. These figures indicate the market's confidence in the company and its potential for growth.

5Paisa Capital Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 96.9 84.55 +14.62% 79.55 +21.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.24 17.98 +12.55% 14.6 +38.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.24 2.31 -2.89% 2.08 +7.42% Total Operating Expense 65.61 61.27 +7.09% 61.61 +6.49% Operating Income 31.29 23.28 +34.43% 17.93 +74.49% Net Income Before Taxes 24.87 19.47 +27.74% 14.07 +76.72% Net Income 19.04 14.54 +31.02% 10.75 +77.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.12 4.69 +30.49% 3.38 +81.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.04Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹96.9Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!