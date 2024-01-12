5paisa Capital Q3 Results 2024: Shares dip despite 37% YoY rise in net profit
5paisa Capital Q3 Results 2024: The third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24)Stock broking company 5paisa Capital on January 11 announced that its profit after tax (PAT) increased by 37 per cent year-on-year to ₹15.1 crore for the quarter that ended in December 2023. In the same period last year, the amount was ₹11 crore. The stocks of 5Paisa Capital were trading in red, down 7.15 per cent, at ₹642.70 on BSE at 10:33 am on January 12, 2023.