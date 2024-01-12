 5paisa Capital Q3 Results 2024: Shares dip despite 37% YoY rise in net profit | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 11:15:09
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,600.10 7.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.60 0.52%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 467.45 4.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.00 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 815.35 -0.06%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  5paisa Capital Q3 Results 2024: Shares dip despite 37% YoY rise in net profit
Back Back

5paisa Capital Q3 Results 2024: Shares dip despite 37% YoY rise in net profit

 Shivangini

5paisa Capital Q3 Results 2024: The Company's consolidated income jumped 20% YoY to ₹100 crore, while profit before tax amounted to ₹20.2 crore. The stocks of 5Paisa Capital were trading in red, down 7.15 per cent, at ₹642.70 on BSE at 10:33 am on January 12, 2023.

5Paisa Capital Q3 results: Q3FY24 has been a milestone quarter for the company.Premium
5Paisa Capital Q3 results: Q3FY24 has been a milestone quarter for the company.

5paisa Capital Q3 Results 2024: The third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24)Stock broking company 5paisa Capital on January 11 announced that its profit after tax (PAT) increased by 37 per cent year-on-year to 15.1 crore for the quarter that ended in December 2023. In the same period last year, the amount was 11 crore. The stocks of 5Paisa Capital were trading in red, down 7.15 per cent, at 642.70 on BSE at 10:33 am on January 12, 2023. 

With the Nifty soaring to an unprecedented all-time high, the sector witnessed an impressive surge, marked by the addition of over 96 lakh demat accounts, the company announced in an official release.

The company’s consolidated income jumped 20 per cent year-on-year during the reporting quarter to 100 crore from 83.8 crore last year. In the fourth quarter of the year, profit before tax amounted to 20.2 crore, an increase of 37 per cent.

“We have also scaled our client acquisition to 2.32 lakh customers, up 71 per cent q-o-q, reaching a total customer base of 39.6 lakhs and a market share of 2.4 per cent of incremental client acquisitions, which is up 63 per cent q-o-q. Further, our total average daily turnover has gone up to Rs.3.70 trillion, up 80 per cent y-o-y. We are confident of accelerating the momentum of our customer acquisitions and revenue in the coming quarters," said Narayan Gangadhar, CEO of 5paisa Capital Ltd.

For nine months of FY24, revenue increased by 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 282 crore, while profit was up 67 per cent year-on-year to 48.7 crore.

The company has scaled its client acquisition to 2.32 lakh customers in the third quarter, up 71 per cent on a sequential basis, reaching a total customer base of 39.6 lakh.

The company’s average daily turnover has increased by 80 per cent to 3.70 lakh crore.

The company on-boarded 2.32 lakh new clients during the third quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 3.96 million.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 12 Jan 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App