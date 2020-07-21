789% returns in seven months: Japan Investors buy Tella, not Tesla

While there’s no suggestion that investors are buying the stock because of the similar name, Tella is benefiting from the same retail frenzy that has propelled Tesla stock this year. Tella is frequently cited alongside the likes of AnGes Inc and Precision System Science Co as once-unknown stocks that Japanese retail investors -- a group that has grown during the pandemic -- can’t get enough of. And those buyers are hanging on every announcement from Tella related to trials.