Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  7NR Retail Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.47Cr, Revenue decreased by 74.07% YoY

7NR Retail Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.47Cr, Revenue decreased by 74.07% YoY

Livemint

7NR Retail Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 74.07% YoY & loss at 0.47Cr

7NR Retail Q3 FY24 Results Live

7NR Retail declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 74.07% & the loss came at 0.47cr. It is noteworthy that 7NR Retail had declared profit of 0.25cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 18.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 53.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.61% q-o-q & decreased by 488.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.17 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 270% Y-o-Y.

7NR Retail has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 57.35% return in the last 6 months, and 69.84% YTD return.

Currently, 7NR Retail has a market cap of 29.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of 10.7 & 4.4 respectively.

7NR Retail Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.92.35-18.85%7.35-74.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0.01-53.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.070.07-0%0.05+36.73%
Total Operating Expense2.332.81-17.15%7.24-67.8%
Operating Income-0.43-0.47+8.61%0.11-488.14%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.47-0.48+1.79%0.28-270.73%
Net Income-0.47-0.48+2.6%0.25-286.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.17-0.17-0%0.1-270%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.47Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.