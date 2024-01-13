7NR Retail Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.47Cr, Revenue decreased by 74.07% YoY

7NR Retail declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 74.07% & the loss came at ₹0.47cr. It is noteworthy that 7NR Retail had declared profit of ₹0.25cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 18.85%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 53.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.61% q-o-q & decreased by 488.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.17 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 270% Y-o-Y.

7NR Retail has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 57.35% return in the last 6 months, and 69.84% YTD return.

Currently, 7NR Retail has a market cap of ₹29.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹10.7 & ₹4.4 respectively.

7NR Retail Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.9 2.35 -18.85% 7.35 -74.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -0% 0.01 -53.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.07 0.07 -0% 0.05 +36.73% Total Operating Expense 2.33 2.81 -17.15% 7.24 -67.8% Operating Income -0.43 -0.47 +8.61% 0.11 -488.14% Net Income Before Taxes -0.47 -0.48 +1.79% 0.28 -270.73% Net Income -0.47 -0.48 +2.6% 0.25 -286.45% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.17 -0.17 -0% 0.1 -270%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.47Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1.9Cr

