7NR Retail Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.47Cr, Revenue decreased by 74.07% YoY

7NR Retail declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 74.07% & the loss came at ₹0.47cr. It is noteworthy that 7NR Retail had declared profit of ₹0.25cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 18.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 53.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.61% q-o-q & decreased by 488.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.17 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 270% Y-o-Y.
7NR Retail has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 57.35% return in the last 6 months, and 69.84% YTD return.
Currently, 7NR Retail has a market cap of ₹29.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹10.7 & ₹4.4 respectively.
7NR Retail Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.9
|2.35
|-18.85%
|7.35
|-74.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-0%
|0.01
|-53.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.07
|0.07
|-0%
|0.05
|+36.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.33
|2.81
|-17.15%
|7.24
|-67.8%
|Operating Income
|-0.43
|-0.47
|+8.61%
|0.11
|-488.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.47
|-0.48
|+1.79%
|0.28
|-270.73%
|Net Income
|-0.47
|-0.48
|+2.6%
|0.25
|-286.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0%
|0.1
|-270%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.47Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.9Cr
