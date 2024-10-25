A more profitable Tesla is still a pricey ride

Hence, Tesla needs much, much more to go right than just a recovery in the global EV market. But its biggest ambitions are distant and by no means slam dunks. Musk reiterated his plan to have Robotaxis begin production in 2026. The ultimate fate of that business, though, lies in the company’s ability to clear the necessary regulatory hurdles for self-driving cars in states like California—not to mention catching up to rivals like Waymo that are already on the road.