A2Z Infra Engineering Q1 results : profit at ₹0.02Cr, Revenue decreased by 12.18% YoY

A2Z Infra Engineering Q1 Results Live : A2Z Infra Engineering Q1 Results Live: A2Z Infra Engineering declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.18% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit came in at ₹0.02 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year, when the company reported a loss of ₹0.87 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.65%, reflecting ongoing challenges.

The company has made strides in cost management, as evidenced by the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses decreased by 8.65% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 10.55% YoY, contributing to improved profitability.

In terms of operating performance, A2Z Infra Engineering saw a notable improvement. The operating income was up by 113.67% QoQ and increased by 33.39% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations are becoming more efficient.

Another positive indicator is the Earnings Per Share (EPS), which stood at ₹0 for Q1. This represents an increase of 101.98% YoY, signaling a move towards profitability.

From a market performance perspective, A2Z Infra Engineering has delivered a 0.06% return in the last week, a robust 42.14% return over the last six months, and an impressive 53.08% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the market's growing confidence in the company's turnaround efforts.

Currently, A2Z Infra Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹315.43 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹24.57 and a low of ₹7.35, indicating significant volatility but also potential for growth.

A2Z Infra Engineering Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 82.64 97.97 -15.65% 94.1 -12.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.1 41.7 -8.65% 42.59 -10.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.28 1.24 +3.24% 1.29 -0.51% Total Operating Expense 80.2 115.85 -30.77% 92.27 -13.08% Operating Income 2.44 -17.88 +113.67% 1.83 +33.39% Net Income Before Taxes 1.16 -1.23 +194.16% -0.86 +233.97% Net Income 0.02 -1.21 +101.44% -0.87 +101.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 -0.86 +100.11% -0.05 +101.98%