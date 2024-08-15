A2Z Infra Engineering Q1 results : profit at ₹0.02Cr, Revenue decreased by 12.18% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
A2Z Infra Engineering Q1 Results Live

A2Z Infra Engineering Q1 Results Live : A2Z Infra Engineering Q1 Results Live: A2Z Infra Engineering declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.18% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit came in at 0.02 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year, when the company reported a loss of 0.87 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.65%, reflecting ongoing challenges.

The company has made strides in cost management, as evidenced by the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses decreased by 8.65% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 10.55% YoY, contributing to improved profitability.

In terms of operating performance, A2Z Infra Engineering saw a notable improvement. The operating income was up by 113.67% QoQ and increased by 33.39% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations are becoming more efficient.

Another positive indicator is the Earnings Per Share (EPS), which stood at 0 for Q1. This represents an increase of 101.98% YoY, signaling a move towards profitability.

From a market performance perspective, A2Z Infra Engineering has delivered a 0.06% return in the last week, a robust 42.14% return over the last six months, and an impressive 53.08% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the market's growing confidence in the company's turnaround efforts.

Currently, A2Z Infra Engineering has a market capitalization of 315.43 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 24.57 and a low of 7.35, indicating significant volatility but also potential for growth.

A2Z Infra Engineering Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue82.6497.97-15.65%94.1-12.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.141.7-8.65%42.59-10.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.281.24+3.24%1.29-0.51%
Total Operating Expense80.2115.85-30.77%92.27-13.08%
Operating Income2.44-17.88+113.67%1.83+33.39%
Net Income Before Taxes1.16-1.23+194.16%-0.86+233.97%
Net Income0.02-1.21+101.44%-0.87+101.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS0-0.86+100.11%-0.05+101.98%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
