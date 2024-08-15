A2Z Infra Engineering Q1 results : profit at ₹0.02Cr, Revenue decreased by 12.18% YoY

A2Z Infra Engineering Q1 Results Live : A2Z Infra Engineering Q1 Results Live: A2Z Infra Engineering declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.18% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit came in at ₹0.02 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year, when the company reported a loss of ₹0.87 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.65%, reflecting ongoing challenges.
The company has made strides in cost management, as evidenced by the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses decreased by 8.65% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 10.55% YoY, contributing to improved profitability.
In terms of operating performance, A2Z Infra Engineering saw a notable improvement. The operating income was up by 113.67% QoQ and increased by 33.39% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations are becoming more efficient.
Another positive indicator is the Earnings Per Share (EPS), which stood at ₹0 for Q1. This represents an increase of 101.98% YoY, signaling a move towards profitability.
From a market performance perspective, A2Z Infra Engineering has delivered a 0.06% return in the last week, a robust 42.14% return over the last six months, and an impressive 53.08% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the market's growing confidence in the company's turnaround efforts.
Currently, A2Z Infra Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹315.43 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹24.57 and a low of ₹7.35, indicating significant volatility but also potential for growth.
A2Z Infra Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|82.64
|97.97
|-15.65%
|94.1
|-12.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.1
|41.7
|-8.65%
|42.59
|-10.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.28
|1.24
|+3.24%
|1.29
|-0.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|80.2
|115.85
|-30.77%
|92.27
|-13.08%
|Operating Income
|2.44
|-17.88
|+113.67%
|1.83
|+33.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.16
|-1.23
|+194.16%
|-0.86
|+233.97%
|Net Income
|0.02
|-1.21
|+101.44%
|-0.87
|+101.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|-0.86
|+100.11%
|-0.05
|+101.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.02Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹82.64Cr
