A2Z Infra Engineering Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 98.09% YOY

A2Z Infra Engineering Q4 Results Live : A2Z Infra Engineering declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.01% & the loss decreased by 98.09% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.72% and the loss decreased by 16.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.75% q-o-q & decreased by 1.98% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1090.15% q-o-q & increased by 56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.86 for Q4 which increased by 44.2% Y-o-Y.
A2Z Infra Engineering has delivered 9.23% return in the last 1 week, 26.5% return in last 6 months and 26.5% YTD return.
Currently the A2Z Infra Engineering has a market cap of ₹260.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹16.7 & ₹6.25 respectively.
A2Z Infra Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|97.97
|94.45
|+3.72%
|90.71
|+8.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|41.7
|40.59
|+2.75%
|42.55
|-1.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.24
|1.31
|-5.05%
|2.33
|-46.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|115.85
|92.65
|+25.04%
|131.35
|-11.8%
|Operating Income
|-17.88
|1.81
|-1090.15%
|-40.64
|+56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.23
|-0.2
|-521.94%
|-28.5
|+95.68%
|Net Income
|-1.21
|-1.46
|+16.97%
|-63.57
|+98.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.86
|-0.83
|-4.36%
|-1.55
|+44.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.21Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹97.97Cr
