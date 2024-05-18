A2Z Infra Engineering Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 98.09% YOY

A2Z Infra Engineering Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.01% YoY & loss decreased by 98.09% YoY

A2Z Infra Engineering Q4 Results Live : A2Z Infra Engineering declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.01% & the loss decreased by 98.09% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.72% and the loss decreased by 16.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.75% q-o-q & decreased by 1.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1090.15% q-o-q & increased by 56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.86 for Q4 which increased by 44.2% Y-o-Y.

A2Z Infra Engineering has delivered 9.23% return in the last 1 week, 26.5% return in last 6 months and 26.5% YTD return.

Currently the A2Z Infra Engineering has a market cap of ₹260.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹16.7 & ₹6.25 respectively.

A2Z Infra Engineering Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 97.97 94.45 +3.72% 90.71 +8.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 41.7 40.59 +2.75% 42.55 -1.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.24 1.31 -5.05% 2.33 -46.75% Total Operating Expense 115.85 92.65 +25.04% 131.35 -11.8% Operating Income -17.88 1.81 -1090.15% -40.64 +56% Net Income Before Taxes -1.23 -0.2 -521.94% -28.5 +95.68% Net Income -1.21 -1.46 +16.97% -63.57 +98.09% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.86 -0.83 -4.36% -1.55 +44.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.21Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹97.97Cr

