Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  A2Z Infra Engineering Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 98.09% YOY

A2Z Infra Engineering Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 98.09% YOY

Livemint

A2Z Infra Engineering Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.01% YoY & loss decreased by 98.09% YoY

A2Z Infra Engineering Q4 Results Live

A2Z Infra Engineering Q4 Results Live : A2Z Infra Engineering declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.01% & the loss decreased by 98.09% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.72% and the loss decreased by 16.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.75% q-o-q & decreased by 1.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1090.15% q-o-q & increased by 56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.86 for Q4 which increased by 44.2% Y-o-Y.

A2Z Infra Engineering has delivered 9.23% return in the last 1 week, 26.5% return in last 6 months and 26.5% YTD return.

Currently the A2Z Infra Engineering has a market cap of 260.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of 16.7 & 6.25 respectively.

A2Z Infra Engineering Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue97.9794.45+3.72%90.71+8.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.740.59+2.75%42.55-1.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.241.31-5.05%2.33-46.75%
Total Operating Expense115.8592.65+25.04%131.35-11.8%
Operating Income-17.881.81-1090.15%-40.64+56%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.23-0.2-521.94%-28.5+95.68%
Net Income-1.21-1.46+16.97%-63.57+98.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.86-0.83-4.36%-1.55+44.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.21Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹97.97Cr

