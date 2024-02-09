Hello User
AAA Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 92.87% YoY

AAA Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 92.87% YoY

Livemint

AAA Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 26.71% YoY & profit increased by 92.87% YoY

AAA Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

AAA Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.71% & the profit increased by 92.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.23% and the profit increased by 42.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 38.21% q-o-q & increased by 75.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 49.73% q-o-q & increased by 109.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.14 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 93.22% Y-o-Y.

AAA Technologies has delivered 5.21% return in the last 1 week, 82.24% return in the last 6 months, and 19.53% YTD return.

Currently, AAA Technologies has a market cap of 128.33 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 108 & 41.85 respectively.

AAA Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.515.5+0.23%4.35+26.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.091.51+38.21%1.19+75.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.230.21+6.33%0.04+481.17%
Total Operating Expense3.814.36-12.67%3.54+7.64%
Operating Income1.71.14+49.73%0.81+109.88%
Net Income Before Taxes1.951.37+42.51%1.01+93.06%
Net Income1.461.03+42.28%0.76+92.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.140.8+42.5%0.59+93.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.46Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.51Cr

