AAA Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 92.87% YoY

AAA Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.71% & the profit increased by 92.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.23% and the profit increased by 42.28%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 38.21% q-o-q & increased by 75.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 49.73% q-o-q & increased by 109.88% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.14 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 93.22% Y-o-Y.

AAA Technologies has delivered 5.21% return in the last 1 week, 82.24% return in the last 6 months, and 19.53% YTD return.

Currently, AAA Technologies has a market cap of ₹128.33 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹108 & ₹41.85 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAA Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.51 5.5 +0.23% 4.35 +26.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.09 1.51 +38.21% 1.19 +75.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.23 0.21 +6.33% 0.04 +481.17% Total Operating Expense 3.81 4.36 -12.67% 3.54 +7.64% Operating Income 1.7 1.14 +49.73% 0.81 +109.88% Net Income Before Taxes 1.95 1.37 +42.51% 1.01 +93.06% Net Income 1.46 1.03 +42.28% 0.76 +92.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.14 0.8 +42.5% 0.59 +93.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.46Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5.51Cr

