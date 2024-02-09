AAA Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 92.87% YoY

AAA Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.71% & the profit increased by 92.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.23% and the profit increased by 42.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 38.21% q-o-q & increased by 75.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 49.73% q-o-q & increased by 109.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.14 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 93.22% Y-o-Y.
AAA Technologies has delivered 5.21% return in the last 1 week, 82.24% return in the last 6 months, and 19.53% YTD return.
Currently, AAA Technologies has a market cap of ₹128.33 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹108 & ₹41.85 respectively.
AAA Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.51
|5.5
|+0.23%
|4.35
|+26.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.09
|1.51
|+38.21%
|1.19
|+75.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.23
|0.21
|+6.33%
|0.04
|+481.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.81
|4.36
|-12.67%
|3.54
|+7.64%
|Operating Income
|1.7
|1.14
|+49.73%
|0.81
|+109.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.95
|1.37
|+42.51%
|1.01
|+93.06%
|Net Income
|1.46
|1.03
|+42.28%
|0.76
|+92.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.14
|0.8
|+42.5%
|0.59
|+93.22%
