AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 33.79% YoY

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Q2 Results Live : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE declared their Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both topline and profit. The company's revenue decreased by 37.92% year-on-year, while profit saw a drop of 33.79% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE showed some positive signs with a revenue growth of 7.21% and a profit increase of 13.68%. This indicates a potential rebound from the previous quarter's challenges.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 3.24% quarter-over-quarter, but a notable decrease of 56.2% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may help improve profitability moving forward.

Operating income also reflected mixed results, with an 8.19% increase quarter-over-quarter but a significant 37.45% decline year-over-year. This suggests ongoing volatility in the company's operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.4, marking a decrease of 37.76% year-over-year. This drop in EPS aligns with the overall decline in profitability reported by the company.

As of November 7, 2024, analysts are cautiously optimistic about AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE. Out of five analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while four have given a Strong Buy rating, indicating a positive outlook despite the recent quarterly results.

The consensus recommendation as of November 7, 2024, leans toward a Strong Buy, reflecting analysts' confidence in the company's ability to recover and strengthen its financial standing in the upcoming quarters.

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 758.61 707.56 +7.21% 1221.97 -37.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 114.22 110.64 +3.24% 260.78 -56.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.2 6.11 +1.47% 9.76 -36.48% Total Operating Expense 186.67 178.9 +4.34% 307.57 -39.31% Operating Income 571.94 528.66 +8.19% 914.4 -37.45% Net Income Before Taxes 292.43 257.24 +13.68% 440.42 -33.6% Net Income 227.51 200.14 +13.68% 343.61 -33.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.4 5.21 +3.49% 8.67 -37.76%