Aarti Drugs Q1 Results: Net profit surges 39% YoY to 48 crore

Commenting on the same, Mr. Adhish Patil, CFO & COO, of Aarti Drugs Limited said, “The company posted revenue growth of ~6.3% YoY in Q1FY24, which was primarily driven by good volume growth getting partially set off by the downward rate variance. Growth in API business was led by volume growth of 18% driven by domestic market demand uplift. The company expects improved margin levels each quarter from now onwards as the input price is seen to be stabilized, which is also witnessed in our Q1 FY24 margin performance, though there might be a few products specific instances where raw materials are still showing a downward trend. Moreover, exports have been a laggard for API this quarter due to $ shortages for some of the export geographies."