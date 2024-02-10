Aarti Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.49% YoY

Aarti Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.84% & the profit decreased by 9.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.12% and the profit increased by 36.26%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.04% q-o-q & increased by 10.75% YoY.

The operating income was up by 16.43% q-o-q & decreased by 21.26% YoY.

The EPS is ₹3.42 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 9.28% YoY.

Aarti Industries has delivered -1.54% return in the last 1 week, 37.37% return in the last 6 months, and -2.48% YTD return.

Currently, Aarti Industries has a market cap of ₹22964.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹691.75 & ₹438, respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Aarti Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1732 1454 +19.12% 1668 +3.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 103 99 +4.04% 93 +10.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 97 93 +4.3% 82 +18.29% Total Operating Expense 1569 1314 +19.41% 1461 +7.39% Operating Income 163 140 +16.43% 207 -21.26% Net Income Before Taxes 117 82 +42.68% 160 -26.88% Net Income 124 91 +36.26% 137 -9.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.42 2.51 +36.24% 3.77 -9.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹124Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1732Cr

