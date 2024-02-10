Aarti Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.49% YoY

Aarti Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.84% & the profit decreased by 9.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.12% and the profit increased by 36.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.04% q-o-q & increased by 10.75% YoY.
The operating income was up by 16.43% q-o-q & decreased by 21.26% YoY.
The EPS is ₹3.42 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 9.28% YoY.
Aarti Industries has delivered -1.54% return in the last 1 week, 37.37% return in the last 6 months, and -2.48% YTD return.
Currently, Aarti Industries has a market cap of ₹22964.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹691.75 & ₹438, respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Aarti Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1732
|1454
|+19.12%
|1668
|+3.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|103
|99
|+4.04%
|93
|+10.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|97
|93
|+4.3%
|82
|+18.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|1569
|1314
|+19.41%
|1461
|+7.39%
|Operating Income
|163
|140
|+16.43%
|207
|-21.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|117
|82
|+42.68%
|160
|-26.88%
|Net Income
|124
|91
|+36.26%
|137
|-9.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.42
|2.51
|+36.24%
|3.77
|-9.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹124Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1732Cr
