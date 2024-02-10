Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aarti Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.49% YoY

Aarti Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.49% YoY

Livemint

Aarti Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.84% YoY & profit decreased by 9.49% YoY

Aarti Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Aarti Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.84% & the profit decreased by 9.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.12% and the profit increased by 36.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.04% q-o-q & increased by 10.75% YoY.

The operating income was up by 16.43% q-o-q & decreased by 21.26% YoY.

The EPS is 3.42 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 9.28% YoY.

Aarti Industries has delivered -1.54% return in the last 1 week, 37.37% return in the last 6 months, and -2.48% YTD return.

Currently, Aarti Industries has a market cap of 22964.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 691.75 & 438, respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Aarti Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17321454+19.12%1668+3.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10399+4.04%93+10.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization9793+4.3%82+18.29%
Total Operating Expense15691314+19.41%1461+7.39%
Operating Income163140+16.43%207-21.26%
Net Income Before Taxes11782+42.68%160-26.88%
Net Income12491+36.26%137-9.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.422.51+36.24%3.77-9.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹124Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1732Cr

