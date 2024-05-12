Aarti Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.22% YOY

Aarti Industries Q4 Results Live : Aarti Industries declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.09% & the profit decreased by 11.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.37% and the profit increased by 6.45%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.91% q-o-q & decreased by 8.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.5% q-o-q & increased by 10.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.64 for Q4 which decreased by 11.23% Y-o-Y.

Aarti Industries has delivered -10.45% return in the last 1 week, 30.86% return in last 6 months and 2.39% YTD return.

Currently the Aarti Industries has a market cap of ₹24111.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹769.25 & ₹438 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Aarti Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1773 1732 +2.37% 1655.61 +7.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 100 103 -2.91% 108.87 -8.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 98 97 +1.03% 83.71 +17.07% Total Operating Expense 1588 1569 +1.21% 1487.54 +6.75% Operating Income 185 163 +13.5% 168.07 +10.07% Net Income Before Taxes 126 117 +7.69% 135.19 -6.8% Net Income 132 124 +6.45% 148.68 -11.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.64 3.42 +6.43% 4.1 -11.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹132Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1773Cr

