Aarti Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.22% YOY

Aarti Industries Q4 Results Live : Aarti Industries declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.09% & the profit decreased by 11.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.37% and the profit increased by 6.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.91% q-o-q & decreased by 8.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.5% q-o-q & increased by 10.07% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.64 for Q4 which decreased by 11.23% Y-o-Y.
Aarti Industries has delivered -10.45% return in the last 1 week, 30.86% return in last 6 months and 2.39% YTD return.
Currently the Aarti Industries has a market cap of ₹24111.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹769.25 & ₹438 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Aarti Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1773
|1732
|+2.37%
|1655.61
|+7.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|100
|103
|-2.91%
|108.87
|-8.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|98
|97
|+1.03%
|83.71
|+17.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|1588
|1569
|+1.21%
|1487.54
|+6.75%
|Operating Income
|185
|163
|+13.5%
|168.07
|+10.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|126
|117
|+7.69%
|135.19
|-6.8%
|Net Income
|132
|124
|+6.45%
|148.68
|-11.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.64
|3.42
|+6.43%
|4.1
|-11.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹132Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1773Cr
