Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aarti Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.22% YOY

Aarti Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.22% YOY

Aarti Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.09% YoY & profit decreased by 11.22% YoY

Aarti Industries Q4 Results Live

Aarti Industries Q4 Results Live : Aarti Industries declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.09% & the profit decreased by 11.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.37% and the profit increased by 6.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.91% q-o-q & decreased by 8.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.5% q-o-q & increased by 10.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.64 for Q4 which decreased by 11.23% Y-o-Y.

Aarti Industries has delivered -10.45% return in the last 1 week, 30.86% return in last 6 months and 2.39% YTD return.

Currently the Aarti Industries has a market cap of 24111.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 769.25 & 438 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Aarti Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17731732+2.37%1655.61+7.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total100103-2.91%108.87-8.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization9897+1.03%83.71+17.07%
Total Operating Expense15881569+1.21%1487.54+6.75%
Operating Income185163+13.5%168.07+10.07%
Net Income Before Taxes126117+7.69%135.19-6.8%
Net Income132124+6.45%148.68-11.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.643.42+6.43%4.1-11.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹132Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1773Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

