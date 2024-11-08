Aavas Financiers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.57% YOY

Aavas Financiers Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.64% YoY & profit increased by 21.57% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Aavas Financiers Q2 Results Live
Aavas Financiers Q2 Results Live

Aavas Financiers Q2 Results Live : Aavas Financiers declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 5.64% and a profit surge of 21.57% year-over-year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 4.01%, while profit still managed to rise by 17.29%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 8.68% quarter-over-quarter, although they still increased by 1.93% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses highlights Aavas Financiers' efforts to optimize operational efficiency.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 4.27% compared to the previous quarter but saw an increase of 6.42% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 19.14 for Q2, marking a 20.33% increase from the same quarter last year.

In terms of market performance, Aavas Financiers has delivered a 1.99% return in the last week, a 10% return over the past six months, and an impressive 11.33% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 13,500.76 Crore, with a 52-week high of 1978.95 and a low of 1307.

As of November 8, 2024, a consensus of 19 analysts covering Aavas Financiers shows a mixed outlook. Only 1 analyst rated the stock as a Strong Sell, while another rated it as Sell. Conversely, 2 analysts suggested a Hold, 7 analysts recommended a Buy, and 8 analysts expressed a Strong Buy rating. The general consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Aavas Financiers Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue520.62542.39-4.01%492.84+5.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.6191.55-8.68%82.02+1.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.938.51+4.97%7.63+17.04%
Total Operating Expense141.58146.43-3.31%136.66+3.6%
Operating Income379.04395.95-4.27%356.18+6.42%
Net Income Before Taxes190.02160.95+18.06%157.36+20.75%
Net Income147.91126.1+17.29%121.66+21.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.1416.77+14.17%15.91+20.33%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

₹147.91Cr
₹520.62Cr
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:14 PM IST
