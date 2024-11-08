Aavas Financiers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.57% YOY

Aavas Financiers Q2 Results Live : Aavas Financiers declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 5.64% and a profit surge of 21.57% year-over-year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 4.01%, while profit still managed to rise by 17.29%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 8.68% quarter-over-quarter, although they still increased by 1.93% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses highlights Aavas Financiers' efforts to optimize operational efficiency.
Operating income for the quarter was down by 4.27% compared to the previous quarter but saw an increase of 6.42% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹19.14 for Q2, marking a 20.33% increase from the same quarter last year.
In terms of market performance, Aavas Financiers has delivered a 1.99% return in the last week, a 10% return over the past six months, and an impressive 11.33% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹13,500.76 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1978.95 and a low of ₹1307.
As of November 8, 2024, a consensus of 19 analysts covering Aavas Financiers shows a mixed outlook. Only 1 analyst rated the stock as a Strong Sell, while another rated it as Sell. Conversely, 2 analysts suggested a Hold, 7 analysts recommended a Buy, and 8 analysts expressed a Strong Buy rating. The general consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
Aavas Financiers Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|520.62
|542.39
|-4.01%
|492.84
|+5.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|83.61
|91.55
|-8.68%
|82.02
|+1.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.93
|8.51
|+4.97%
|7.63
|+17.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|141.58
|146.43
|-3.31%
|136.66
|+3.6%
|Operating Income
|379.04
|395.95
|-4.27%
|356.18
|+6.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|190.02
|160.95
|+18.06%
|157.36
|+20.75%
|Net Income
|147.91
|126.1
|+17.29%
|121.66
|+21.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.14
|16.77
|+14.17%
|15.91
|+20.33%
