Aavas Financiers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.57% YOY

Aavas Financiers Q2 Results Live : Aavas Financiers declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 5.64% and a profit surge of 21.57% year-over-year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 4.01%, while profit still managed to rise by 17.29%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 8.68% quarter-over-quarter, although they still increased by 1.93% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses highlights Aavas Financiers' efforts to optimize operational efficiency.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 4.27% compared to the previous quarter but saw an increase of 6.42% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹19.14 for Q2, marking a 20.33% increase from the same quarter last year.

In terms of market performance, Aavas Financiers has delivered a 1.99% return in the last week, a 10% return over the past six months, and an impressive 11.33% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹13,500.76 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1978.95 and a low of ₹1307.

As of November 8, 2024, a consensus of 19 analysts covering Aavas Financiers shows a mixed outlook. Only 1 analyst rated the stock as a Strong Sell, while another rated it as Sell. Conversely, 2 analysts suggested a Hold, 7 analysts recommended a Buy, and 8 analysts expressed a Strong Buy rating. The general consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Aavas Financiers Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 520.62 542.39 -4.01% 492.84 +5.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 83.61 91.55 -8.68% 82.02 +1.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.93 8.51 +4.97% 7.63 +17.04% Total Operating Expense 141.58 146.43 -3.31% 136.66 +3.6% Operating Income 379.04 395.95 -4.27% 356.18 +6.42% Net Income Before Taxes 190.02 160.95 +18.06% 157.36 +20.75% Net Income 147.91 126.1 +17.29% 121.66 +21.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.14 16.77 +14.17% 15.91 +20.33%