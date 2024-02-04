Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aavas Financiers Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 8.96% YOY

Aavas Financiers Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 8.96% YOY

Livemint

Aavas Financiers Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.78% YoY & profit increased by 8.96% YoY

Aavas Financiers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Aavas Financiers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.78% & the profit increased by 8.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.02% and the profit decreased by 4.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.05% q-o-q & increased by 26.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 11.89% Y-o-Y.

Aavas Financiers has delivered 0.75% return in the last 1 week, -4.11% return in last 6 months and -1.79% YTD return.

Currently the Aavas Financiers has a market cap of 11908.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2045.95 & 1335.5 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Aavas Financiers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue502.8492.84+2.02%409.51+22.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.1282.02+1.34%80.57+3.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.657.63+13.42%6.9+25.51%
Total Operating Expense142.88136.66+4.55%123.95+15.27%
Operating Income359.93356.18+1.05%285.56+26.04%
Net Income Before Taxes149.81157.36-4.8%137.77+8.75%
Net Income116.72121.66-4.06%107.12+8.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.5115.91-2.5%13.86+11.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹116.72Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹502.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.