Aavas Financiers Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 8.96% YOY

Aavas Financiers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.78% & the profit increased by 8.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.02% and the profit decreased by 4.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.05% q-o-q & increased by 26.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹15.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 11.89% Y-o-Y.

Aavas Financiers has delivered 0.75% return in the last 1 week, -4.11% return in last 6 months and -1.79% YTD return.

Currently the Aavas Financiers has a market cap of ₹11908.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2045.95 & ₹1335.5 respectively.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Aavas Financiers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 502.8 492.84 +2.02% 409.51 +22.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 83.12 82.02 +1.34% 80.57 +3.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.65 7.63 +13.42% 6.9 +25.51% Total Operating Expense 142.88 136.66 +4.55% 123.95 +15.27% Operating Income 359.93 356.18 +1.05% 285.56 +26.04% Net Income Before Taxes 149.81 157.36 -4.8% 137.77 +8.75% Net Income 116.72 121.66 -4.06% 107.12 +8.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.51 15.91 -2.5% 13.86 +11.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹116.72Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹502.8Cr

