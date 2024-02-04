Aavas Financiers Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 8.96% YOY

Aavas Financiers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.78% & the profit increased by 8.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.02% and the profit decreased by 4.06%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.05% q-o-q & increased by 26.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 11.89% Y-o-Y.
Aavas Financiers has delivered 0.75% return in the last 1 week, -4.11% return in last 6 months and -1.79% YTD return.
Currently the Aavas Financiers has a market cap of ₹11908.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2045.95 & ₹1335.5 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Aavas Financiers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|502.8
|492.84
|+2.02%
|409.51
|+22.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|83.12
|82.02
|+1.34%
|80.57
|+3.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.65
|7.63
|+13.42%
|6.9
|+25.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|142.88
|136.66
|+4.55%
|123.95
|+15.27%
|Operating Income
|359.93
|356.18
|+1.05%
|285.56
|+26.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|149.81
|157.36
|-4.8%
|137.77
|+8.75%
|Net Income
|116.72
|121.66
|-4.06%
|107.12
|+8.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.51
|15.91
|-2.5%
|13.86
|+11.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹116.72Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹502.8Cr
