Aavas Financiers Q3 Results 2025:Aavas Financiers declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 17.34% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹146.42 crore, marking a significant growth of 25.52% YoY, and total revenue of ₹543.55 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.4%, while the profit saw a slight decrease of 1.01%. This performance highlights the company's resilience in a fluctuating market.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.41% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 9.05% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that the company may need to manage moving forward.

The operating income showed a positive trend, up by 3.61% q-o-q and 22.59% YoY, suggesting effective management and growth strategies in place.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹19.04, reflecting a 22.84% increase year-over-year, which may please investors looking for profitability growth.

Aavas Financiers experienced a -1.39% return over the last week, while posting a 2.39% return in the last six months and a 1.45% year-to-date return.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, Aavas Financiers holds a market capitalization of ₹13485.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1978.95 and a low of ₹1307, indicating a solid position in the market.

Out of 19 analysts covering the company, recommendations are mixed with 2 analysts suggesting a Sell rating, 2 recommending Hold, 7 advising Buy, and 8 endorsing Strong Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, indicating confidence in Aavas Financiers' growth trajectory.

Aavas Financiers Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 543.55 520.62 +4.4% 463.24 +17.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 90.64 83.61 +8.41% 83.12 +9.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.22 8.93 +3.25% 8.65 +6.59% Total Operating Expense 150.82 141.58 +6.53% 142.89 +5.55% Operating Income 392.73 379.04 +3.61% 320.35 +22.59% Net Income Before Taxes 188.4 190.02 -0.85% 149.74 +25.82% Net Income 146.42 147.91 -1.01% 116.65 +25.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.04 19.14 -0.52% 15.5 +22.84%