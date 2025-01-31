Aavas Financiers Q3 Results 2025:Aavas Financiers declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 17.34% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹146.42 crore, marking a significant growth of 25.52% YoY, and total revenue of ₹543.55 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.4%, while the profit saw a slight decrease of 1.01%. This performance highlights the company's resilience in a fluctuating market.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.41% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 9.05% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that the company may need to manage moving forward.
The operating income showed a positive trend, up by 3.61% q-o-q and 22.59% YoY, suggesting effective management and growth strategies in place.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹19.04, reflecting a 22.84% increase year-over-year, which may please investors looking for profitability growth.
Aavas Financiers experienced a -1.39% return over the last week, while posting a 2.39% return in the last six months and a 1.45% year-to-date return.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, Aavas Financiers holds a market capitalization of ₹13485.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1978.95 and a low of ₹1307, indicating a solid position in the market.
Out of 19 analysts covering the company, recommendations are mixed with 2 analysts suggesting a Sell rating, 2 recommending Hold, 7 advising Buy, and 8 endorsing Strong Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, indicating confidence in Aavas Financiers' growth trajectory.
Aavas Financiers Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|543.55
|520.62
|+4.4%
|463.24
|+17.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|90.64
|83.61
|+8.41%
|83.12
|+9.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.22
|8.93
|+3.25%
|8.65
|+6.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|150.82
|141.58
|+6.53%
|142.89
|+5.55%
|Operating Income
|392.73
|379.04
|+3.61%
|320.35
|+22.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|188.4
|190.02
|-0.85%
|149.74
|+25.82%
|Net Income
|146.42
|147.91
|-1.01%
|116.65
|+25.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.04
|19.14
|-0.52%
|15.5
|+22.84%
