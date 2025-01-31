Aavas Financiers Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 25.52% YOY, profit at ₹146.42 crore and revenue at ₹543.55 crore

Aavas Financiers Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 17.34% YoY & profit increased by 25.52% YoY, profit at 146.42 crore and revenue at 543.55 crore

Livemint
Published31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Advertisement
Aavas Financiers Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Aavas Financiers Q3 Results 2025:Aavas Financiers declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 17.34% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 146.42 crore, marking a significant growth of 25.52% YoY, and total revenue of 543.55 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.4%, while the profit saw a slight decrease of 1.01%. This performance highlights the company's resilience in a fluctuating market.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.41% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 9.05% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that the company may need to manage moving forward.

Advertisement

The operating income showed a positive trend, up by 3.61% q-o-q and 22.59% YoY, suggesting effective management and growth strategies in place.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 19.04, reflecting a 22.84% increase year-over-year, which may please investors looking for profitability growth.

Aavas Financiers experienced a -1.39% return over the last week, while posting a 2.39% return in the last six months and a 1.45% year-to-date return.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, Aavas Financiers holds a market capitalization of 13485.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 1978.95 and a low of 1307, indicating a solid position in the market.

Advertisement

Out of 19 analysts covering the company, recommendations are mixed with 2 analysts suggesting a Sell rating, 2 recommending Hold, 7 advising Buy, and 8 endorsing Strong Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, indicating confidence in Aavas Financiers' growth trajectory.

Aavas Financiers Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue543.55520.62+4.4%463.24+17.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total90.6483.61+8.41%83.12+9.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.228.93+3.25%8.65+6.59%
Total Operating Expense150.82141.58+6.53%142.89+5.55%
Operating Income392.73379.04+3.61%320.35+22.59%
Net Income Before Taxes188.4190.02-0.85%149.74+25.82%
Net Income146.42147.91-1.01%116.65+25.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.0419.14-0.52%15.5+22.84%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAavas Financiers Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 25.52% YOY, profit at ₹146.42 crore and revenue at ₹543.55 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹146.42Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹543.55Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget