Aavas Financiers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.34% YOY

Aavas Financiers Q4 Results Live : Aavas Financiers declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 21.41% & the profit increased by 12.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.84% and the profit increased by 22.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.33% q-o-q & increased by 26.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.56% q-o-q & increased by 23.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹18.43 for Q4 which increased by 10.57% Y-o-Y.

Aavas Financiers has delivered 5% return in the last 1 week, 3.04% return in the last 6 months and 4.77% YTD return.

Currently, Aavas Financiers has a market cap of ₹12705.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1817.6 & ₹1307 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.

Aavas Financiers Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 542.23 502.8 +7.84% 446.61 +21.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.86 83.12 +15.33% 75.62 +26.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.1 8.65 +5.12% 8.68 +4.8% Total Operating Expense 147.88 142.88 +3.5% 126.73 +16.69% Operating Income 394.35 359.93 +9.56% 319.87 +23.28% Net Income Before Taxes 177.36 149.81 +18.39% 158.66 +11.78% Net Income 142.48 116.72 +22.07% 126.83 +12.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.43 15.51 +18.81% 16.67 +10.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹142.48Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹542.23Cr

