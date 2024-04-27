Aavas Financiers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.34% YOY

Aavas Financiers Q4 Results Live : Aavas Financiers declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 21.41% & the profit increased by 12.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.84% and the profit increased by 22.07%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.33% q-o-q & increased by 26.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.56% q-o-q & increased by 23.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹18.43 for Q4 which increased by 10.57% Y-o-Y.
Aavas Financiers has delivered 5% return in the last 1 week, 3.04% return in the last 6 months and 4.77% YTD return.
Currently, Aavas Financiers has a market cap of ₹12705.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1817.6 & ₹1307 respectively.
As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.
Aavas Financiers Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|542.23
|502.8
|+7.84%
|446.61
|+21.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.86
|83.12
|+15.33%
|75.62
|+26.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.1
|8.65
|+5.12%
|8.68
|+4.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|147.88
|142.88
|+3.5%
|126.73
|+16.69%
|Operating Income
|394.35
|359.93
|+9.56%
|319.87
|+23.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|177.36
|149.81
|+18.39%
|158.66
|+11.78%
|Net Income
|142.48
|116.72
|+22.07%
|126.83
|+12.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.43
|15.51
|+18.81%
|16.67
|+10.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹142.48Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹542.23Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!