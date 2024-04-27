Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aavas Financiers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.34% YOY

Aavas Financiers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.34% YOY

Livemint

Aavas Financiers Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.41% YoY & profit increased by 12.34% YoY

Aavas Financiers Q4 Results Live

Aavas Financiers Q4 Results Live : Aavas Financiers declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 21.41% & the profit increased by 12.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.84% and the profit increased by 22.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.33% q-o-q & increased by 26.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.56% q-o-q & increased by 23.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.43 for Q4 which increased by 10.57% Y-o-Y.

Aavas Financiers has delivered 5% return in the last 1 week, 3.04% return in the last 6 months and 4.77% YTD return.

Currently, Aavas Financiers has a market cap of 12705.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1817.6 & 1307 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.

Aavas Financiers Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue542.23502.8+7.84%446.61+21.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.8683.12+15.33%75.62+26.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.18.65+5.12%8.68+4.8%
Total Operating Expense147.88142.88+3.5%126.73+16.69%
Operating Income394.35359.93+9.56%319.87+23.28%
Net Income Before Taxes177.36149.81+18.39%158.66+11.78%
Net Income142.48116.72+22.07%126.83+12.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.4315.51+18.81%16.67+10.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹142.48Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹542.23Cr

