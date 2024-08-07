Aban Offshore Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 28.68% YOY

Aban Offshore Q1 Results Live : Aban Offshore declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 22.82% & the loss decreased by 28.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.57% and the loss decreased by 30.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 56.36% q-o-q & decreased by 48.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 127.22% q-o-q & increased by 127.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-40.12 for Q1 which increased by 29.75% Y-o-Y.

Aban Offshore has delivered 2% return in the last 1 week, -27.07% return in last 6 months and 23.44% YTD return.

Currently the Aban Offshore has a market cap of ₹377.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹93.35 & ₹39.4 respectively.

Aban Offshore Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 128.43 137.47 -6.57% 104.57 +22.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 41.28 94.58 -56.36% 80.43 -48.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.96 30.73 -57.82% 21.16 -38.73% Total Operating Expense 111.19 200.82 -44.63% 167.95 -33.8% Operating Income 17.24 -63.35 +127.22% -63.38 +127.21% Net Income Before Taxes -231.06 -331.72 +30.34% -325.2 +28.95% Net Income -237.67 -340.14 +30.13% -333.25 +28.68% Diluted Normalized EPS -40.12 -58.28 +31.17% -57.1 +29.75%