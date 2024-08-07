Aban Offshore Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 28.68% YOY

Aban Offshore Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.82% YoY & loss decreased by 28.68% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Aban Offshore Q1 Results Live
Aban Offshore Q1 Results Live

Aban Offshore Q1 Results Live : Aban Offshore declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 22.82% & the loss decreased by 28.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.57% and the loss decreased by 30.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 56.36% q-o-q & decreased by 48.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 127.22% q-o-q & increased by 127.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -40.12 for Q1 which increased by 29.75% Y-o-Y.

Aban Offshore has delivered 2% return in the last 1 week, -27.07% return in last 6 months and 23.44% YTD return.

Currently the Aban Offshore has a market cap of 377.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of 93.35 & 39.4 respectively.

Aban Offshore Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue128.43137.47-6.57%104.57+22.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.2894.58-56.36%80.43-48.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.9630.73-57.82%21.16-38.73%
Total Operating Expense111.19200.82-44.63%167.95-33.8%
Operating Income17.24-63.35+127.22%-63.38+127.21%
Net Income Before Taxes-231.06-331.72+30.34%-325.2+28.95%
Net Income-237.67-340.14+30.13%-333.25+28.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS-40.12-58.28+31.17%-57.1+29.75%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
