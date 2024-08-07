Aban Offshore Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 28.68% YOY

Aban Offshore Q1 Results Live : Aban Offshore declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 22.82% & the loss decreased by 28.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.57% and the loss decreased by 30.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 56.36% q-o-q & decreased by 48.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 127.22% q-o-q & increased by 127.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-40.12 for Q1 which increased by 29.75% Y-o-Y.
Aban Offshore has delivered 2% return in the last 1 week, -27.07% return in last 6 months and 23.44% YTD return.
Currently the Aban Offshore has a market cap of ₹377.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹93.35 & ₹39.4 respectively.
Aban Offshore Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|128.43
|137.47
|-6.57%
|104.57
|+22.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|41.28
|94.58
|-56.36%
|80.43
|-48.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.96
|30.73
|-57.82%
|21.16
|-38.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|111.19
|200.82
|-44.63%
|167.95
|-33.8%
|Operating Income
|17.24
|-63.35
|+127.22%
|-63.38
|+127.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-231.06
|-331.72
|+30.34%
|-325.2
|+28.95%
|Net Income
|-237.67
|-340.14
|+30.13%
|-333.25
|+28.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-40.12
|-58.28
|+31.17%
|-57.1
|+29.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-237.67Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹128.43Cr
