Aban Offshore Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 11.23% YOY

Aban Offshore declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 88.44% & the loss decreased by 11.23% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 45.79% and the loss increased by 4.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.09% q-o-q & increased by 2.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.42% q-o-q & increased by 40.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-58.28 for Q4 which increased by 5.91% Y-o-Y.

Aban Offshore has delivered -3.81% return in the last 1 week, 19.76% return in the last 6 months and 15.76% YTD return.

Currently, Aban Offshore has a market cap of ₹353.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹93.35 & ₹38.95 respectively.

Aban Offshore Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 137.47 94.29 +45.79% 72.95 +88.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 94.58 94.5 +0.09% 92.12 +2.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.73 22.41 +37.13% 10.7 +187.23% Total Operating Expense 200.82 156.15 +28.61% 179.28 +12.01% Operating Income -63.35 -61.86 -2.42% -106.33 +40.42% Net Income Before Taxes -331.72 -324.09 -2.35% -372.63 +10.98% Net Income -340.14 -326.79 -4.08% -383.17 +11.23% Diluted Normalized EPS -58.28 -56 -4.07% -61.94 +5.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-340.14Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹137.47Cr

