Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aban Offshore Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 11.23% YOY

Aban Offshore Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 11.23% YOY

Livemint

Aban Offshore Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 88.44% YoY & loss decreased by 11.23% YoY

Aban Offshore Q4 Results Live

Aban Offshore Q4 Results Live : Aban Offshore declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 88.44% & the loss decreased by 11.23% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 45.79% and the loss increased by 4.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.09% q-o-q & increased by 2.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.42% q-o-q & increased by 40.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -58.28 for Q4 which increased by 5.91% Y-o-Y.

Aban Offshore has delivered -3.81% return in the last 1 week, 19.76% return in the last 6 months and 15.76% YTD return.

Currently, Aban Offshore has a market cap of 353.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 93.35 & 38.95 respectively.

Aban Offshore Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue137.4794.29+45.79%72.95+88.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total94.5894.5+0.09%92.12+2.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.7322.41+37.13%10.7+187.23%
Total Operating Expense200.82156.15+28.61%179.28+12.01%
Operating Income-63.35-61.86-2.42%-106.33+40.42%
Net Income Before Taxes-331.72-324.09-2.35%-372.63+10.98%
Net Income-340.14-326.79-4.08%-383.17+11.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS-58.28-56-4.07%-61.94+5.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-340.14Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹137.47Cr

