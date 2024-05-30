Aban Offshore Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 11.23% YOY

Aban Offshore Q4 Results Live : Aban Offshore declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 88.44% & the loss decreased by 11.23% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 45.79% and the loss increased by 4.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.09% q-o-q & increased by 2.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.42% q-o-q & increased by 40.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-58.28 for Q4 which increased by 5.91% Y-o-Y.
Aban Offshore has delivered -3.81% return in the last 1 week, 19.76% return in the last 6 months and 15.76% YTD return.
Currently, Aban Offshore has a market cap of ₹353.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹93.35 & ₹38.95 respectively.
Aban Offshore Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|137.47
|94.29
|+45.79%
|72.95
|+88.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|94.58
|94.5
|+0.09%
|92.12
|+2.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.73
|22.41
|+37.13%
|10.7
|+187.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|200.82
|156.15
|+28.61%
|179.28
|+12.01%
|Operating Income
|-63.35
|-61.86
|-2.42%
|-106.33
|+40.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-331.72
|-324.09
|-2.35%
|-372.63
|+10.98%
|Net Income
|-340.14
|-326.79
|-4.08%
|-383.17
|+11.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-58.28
|-56
|-4.07%
|-61.94
|+5.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-340.14Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹137.47Cr
