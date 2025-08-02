ABB India profit falls 20 pc to ₹352 cr in June qtr; announces ₹9.77 dividend

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Electrification and automation major ABB India on Saturday posted a 20 per cent fall in net profit to ₹352 crore during the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to the impact of forex volatility and higher expenses.

The company had reported profit after tax of ₹443 crore in the same quarter of 2024, a company statement said. The company follows January-December financial year.

According to the statement, the company achieved a revenue of ₹3,175 crore for the second quarter, higher than ₹2,831 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's total expenditure jumped to ₹2,801.1 crore in Q2 CY2025 from ₹2,323.9 crore a year ago.

The company's cash position continues to remain robust at ₹5,154 crore at the end of Q2 2025.

ABB India Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹9.77 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each.

"With a strong revenue and backlog expansion, we have delivered yet another resilient performance for the second quarter and first half of the year. While profitability was impacted by forex volatility and one-offs during the quarter, we continued to deliver double-digit PAT margins for the 11th consecutive quarter. Cash position of the company remains healthy due to consistent efforts in collection," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India.

Total orders were at ₹3,036 crore for Q2 CY2025, down from ₹3,435 crore in April-June 2024 due to the impact of large order timing, while base orders increased.

The market segments for order momentum include electronics, railways, data centres, energy, metals and mining and building and infrastructure.