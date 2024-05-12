Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ABB India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 87.55% YOY

ABB India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 87.55% YOY

Livemint

ABB India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.75% YoY & profit increased by 87.55% YoY

ABB India Q1 Results Live

ABB India Q1 Results Live : ABB India announced their Q1 results on 10 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 27.75% year-on-year, while the profit surged by 87.55% compared to the same period last year.

The company also saw a positive growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 11.71% and profit increasing by 35.62%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses for ABB India rose by 22% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.73% year-on-year.

Operating income showed a strong performance, up by 38.89% quarter-on-quarter and increased by an impressive 107.02% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 21.69, marking an 87.46% year-on-year increase.

Market performance metrics for ABB India include a 4.53% return in the last week, 62.05% return in the last 6 months, and 49.42% year-to-date return.

Currently, ABB India boasts a market capitalization of 148020.1 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 7218 and 3800.28 respectively.

Analyst ratings for ABB India as of 12 May, 2024, show 1 analyst with a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts with a Sell rating, 9 analysts with a Hold rating, 3 analysts with a Buy rating, and 5 analysts with a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, for ABB India was to Hold.

ABB India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3080.362757.49+11.71%2411.21+27.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total221.13181.26+22%187.83+17.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.4232.92-4.56%27.48+14.34%
Total Operating Expense2546.62373.19+7.31%2153.38+18.26%
Operating Income533.76384.3+38.89%257.83+107.02%
Net Income Before Taxes617.09453.73+36%327.85+88.22%
Net Income459.29338.66+35.62%244.89+87.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.6916.29+33.17%11.57+87.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹459.29Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3080.36Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

