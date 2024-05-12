ABB India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 87.55% YOY

ABB India Q1 Results Live : ABB India announced their Q1 results on 10 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 27.75% year-on-year, while the profit surged by 87.55% compared to the same period last year.
The company also saw a positive growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 11.71% and profit increasing by 35.62%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses for ABB India rose by 22% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.73% year-on-year.
Operating income showed a strong performance, up by 38.89% quarter-on-quarter and increased by an impressive 107.02% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹21.69, marking an 87.46% year-on-year increase.
Market performance metrics for ABB India include a 4.53% return in the last week, 62.05% return in the last 6 months, and 49.42% year-to-date return.
Currently, ABB India boasts a market capitalization of ₹148020.1 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹7218 and ₹3800.28 respectively.
Analyst ratings for ABB India as of 12 May, 2024, show 1 analyst with a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts with a Sell rating, 9 analysts with a Hold rating, 3 analysts with a Buy rating, and 5 analysts with a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, for ABB India was to Hold.
ABB India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3080.36
|2757.49
|+11.71%
|2411.21
|+27.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|221.13
|181.26
|+22%
|187.83
|+17.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.42
|32.92
|-4.56%
|27.48
|+14.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|2546.6
|2373.19
|+7.31%
|2153.38
|+18.26%
|Operating Income
|533.76
|384.3
|+38.89%
|257.83
|+107.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|617.09
|453.73
|+36%
|327.85
|+88.22%
|Net Income
|459.29
|338.66
|+35.62%
|244.89
|+87.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.69
|16.29
|+33.17%
|11.57
|+87.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹459.29Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3080.36Cr
