ABB India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 87.55% YOY

ABB India Q1 Results Live : ABB India announced their Q1 results on 10 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 27.75% year-on-year, while the profit surged by 87.55% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also saw a positive growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 11.71% and profit increasing by 35.62%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses for ABB India rose by 22% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.73% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income showed a strong performance, up by 38.89% quarter-on-quarter and increased by an impressive 107.02% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹21.69, marking an 87.46% year-on-year increase.

Market performance metrics for ABB India include a 4.53% return in the last week, 62.05% return in the last 6 months, and 49.42% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, ABB India boasts a market capitalization of ₹148020.1 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹7218 and ₹3800.28 respectively.

Analyst ratings for ABB India as of 12 May, 2024, show 1 analyst with a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts with a Sell rating, 9 analysts with a Hold rating, 3 analysts with a Buy rating, and 5 analysts with a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, for ABB India was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ABB India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3080.36 2757.49 +11.71% 2411.21 +27.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 221.13 181.26 +22% 187.83 +17.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.42 32.92 -4.56% 27.48 +14.34% Total Operating Expense 2546.6 2373.19 +7.31% 2153.38 +18.26% Operating Income 533.76 384.3 +38.89% 257.83 +107.02% Net Income Before Taxes 617.09 453.73 +36% 327.85 +88.22% Net Income 459.29 338.66 +35.62% 244.89 +87.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.69 16.29 +33.17% 11.57 +87.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹459.29Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3080.36Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!