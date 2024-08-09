ABB India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 50.02% YOY

ABB India Q2 Results Live : ABB India declared their Q2 results on 08 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 12.84% and the profit increasing by 50.02% YoY.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.1% and the profit decreased by 3.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.19% q-o-q but increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 4.17% q-o-q but increased by 60.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q2 is ₹20.89, showing a 49.65% Y-o-Y increase.

ABB India has delivered impressive returns of 2.22% in the last 1 week, 78.46% in the last 6 months, and 69.89% YTD.

The company currently has a market cap of ₹168304 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹9149.95 & ₹3850 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for ABB India as of 09 Aug, 2024, show that out of 23 analysts, 5 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given a Sell rating, 8 have given a Hold rating, 3 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

ABB India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2830.86 3080.36 -8.1% 2508.63 +12.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 203.01 221.13 -8.19% 168.1 +20.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.97 31.42 -1.43% 29.23 +5.95% Total Operating Expense 2319.34 2546.6 -8.92% 2189.14 +5.95% Operating Income 511.52 533.76 -4.17% 319.49 +60.11% Net Income Before Taxes 593.76 617.09 -3.78% 393.13 +51.03% Net Income 443.49 459.29 -3.44% 295.63 +50.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.89 21.69 -3.71% 13.96 +49.65%