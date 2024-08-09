ABB India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 50.02% YOY

ABB India Q2 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.84% YoY & profit increased by 50.02% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
ABB India Q2 Results Live
ABB India Q2 Results Live

ABB India Q2 Results Live : ABB India declared their Q2 results on 08 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 12.84% and the profit increasing by 50.02% YoY.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.1% and the profit decreased by 3.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.19% q-o-q but increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 4.17% q-o-q but increased by 60.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q2 is 20.89, showing a 49.65% Y-o-Y increase.

ABB India has delivered impressive returns of 2.22% in the last 1 week, 78.46% in the last 6 months, and 69.89% YTD.

The company currently has a market cap of 168304 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 9149.95 & 3850 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for ABB India as of 09 Aug, 2024, show that out of 23 analysts, 5 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given a Sell rating, 8 have given a Hold rating, 3 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

ABB India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2830.863080.36-8.1%2508.63+12.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total203.01221.13-8.19%168.1+20.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.9731.42-1.43%29.23+5.95%
Total Operating Expense2319.342546.6-8.92%2189.14+5.95%
Operating Income511.52533.76-4.17%319.49+60.11%
Net Income Before Taxes593.76617.09-3.78%393.13+51.03%
Net Income443.49459.29-3.44%295.63+50.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.8921.69-3.71%13.96+49.65%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹443.49Cr
₹2830.86Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsABB India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 50.02% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    11:36 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.6 (1.06%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.65
    11:36 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    6.95 (2.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.45
    11:36 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.15 (1.06%)

    Tata Power

    419.85
    11:36 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.85 (0.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kfin Technologies

    999.00
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    89.95 (9.89%)

    Avanti Feeds

    726.40
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    58.4 (8.74%)

    NBCC India

    183.10
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    14.2 (8.41%)

    Affle India

    1,594.10
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    107.85 (7.26%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue