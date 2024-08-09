ABB India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 50.02% YOY

ABB India Q2 Results Live : ABB India declared their Q2 results on 08 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 12.84% and the profit increasing by 50.02% YoY.
However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.1% and the profit decreased by 3.44%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.19% q-o-q but increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was down by 4.17% q-o-q but increased by 60.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q2 is ₹20.89, showing a 49.65% Y-o-Y increase.
ABB India has delivered impressive returns of 2.22% in the last 1 week, 78.46% in the last 6 months, and 69.89% YTD.
The company currently has a market cap of ₹168304 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹9149.95 & ₹3850 respectively.
Analysts' ratings for ABB India as of 09 Aug, 2024, show that out of 23 analysts, 5 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given a Sell rating, 8 have given a Hold rating, 3 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.
ABB India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2830.86
|3080.36
|-8.1%
|2508.63
|+12.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|203.01
|221.13
|-8.19%
|168.1
|+20.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.97
|31.42
|-1.43%
|29.23
|+5.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|2319.34
|2546.6
|-8.92%
|2189.14
|+5.95%
|Operating Income
|511.52
|533.76
|-4.17%
|319.49
|+60.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|593.76
|617.09
|-3.78%
|393.13
|+51.03%
|Net Income
|443.49
|459.29
|-3.44%
|295.63
|+50.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.89
|21.69
|-3.71%
|13.96
|+49.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹443.49Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2830.86Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar