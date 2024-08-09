ABB India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 50.02% YOY

Hello User
ABB India Q2 Results Live : ABB India declared their Q2 results on 08 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 12.84% and the profit increasing by 50.02% YoY.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.1% and the profit decreased by 3.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.19% q-o-q but increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 4.17% q-o-q but increased by 60.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q2 is 20.89, showing a 49.65% Y-o-Y increase.

ABB India has delivered impressive returns of 2.22% in the last 1 week, 78.46% in the last 6 months, and 69.89% YTD.

The company currently has a market cap of 168304 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 9149.95 & 3850 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for ABB India as of 09 Aug, 2024, show that out of 23 analysts, 5 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given a Sell rating, 8 have given a Hold rating, 3 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

ABB India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2830.863080.36-8.1%2508.63+12.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total203.01221.13-8.19%168.1+20.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.9731.42-1.43%29.23+5.95%
Total Operating Expense2319.342546.6-8.92%2189.14+5.95%
Operating Income511.52533.76-4.17%319.49+60.11%
Net Income Before Taxes593.76617.09-3.78%393.13+51.03%
Net Income443.49459.29-3.44%295.63+50.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.8921.69-3.71%13.96+49.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹443.49Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2830.86Cr

