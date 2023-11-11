ABB India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 83.68% YoY

ABB India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 30.64% & the profit increased by 83.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.39% and the profit increased by 22.74%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.87% q-o-q & increased by 14.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 27.78% q-o-q & increased by 77.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹17.08 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 114.33% Y-o-Y.

ABB India has delivered 5.73% return in the last 1 week, 11.8% return in last 6 months and 60.86% YTD return.

Currently the ABB India has a market cap of ₹91343.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4678 & ₹2636.65 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

ABB India Financials Period Q3 CY23 Q2 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 CY22 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2769.19 2508.63 +10.39% 2119.74 +30.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 177.96 168.1 +5.87% 156.09 +14.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.29 29.23 +3.63% 26.87 +12.73% Total Operating Expense 2360.95 2189.14 +7.85% 1889.75 +24.93% Operating Income 408.24 319.49 +27.78% 229.99 +77.5% Net Income Before Taxes 484.18 393.13 +23.16% 275.31 +75.87% Net Income 362.87 295.63 +22.74% 197.56 +83.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.08 13.96 +22.36% 7.97 +114.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹362.87Cr Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue? Ans : ₹2769.19Cr

