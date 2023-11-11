ABB India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 83.68% YoY
ABB India Q3 CY23 results: Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY & profit increased by 83.68% YoY
ABB India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 30.64% & the profit increased by 83.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.39% and the profit increased by 22.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.87% q-o-q & increased by 14.01% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 27.78% q-o-q & increased by 77.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.08 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 114.33% Y-o-Y.
ABB India has delivered 5.73% return in the last 1 week, 11.8% return in last 6 months and 60.86% YTD return.
Currently the ABB India has a market cap of ₹91343.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4678 & ₹2636.65 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
ABB India Financials
|Period
|Q3 CY23
|Q2 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 CY22
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2769.19
|2508.63
|+10.39%
|2119.74
|+30.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|177.96
|168.1
|+5.87%
|156.09
|+14.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.29
|29.23
|+3.63%
|26.87
|+12.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|2360.95
|2189.14
|+7.85%
|1889.75
|+24.93%
|Operating Income
|408.24
|319.49
|+27.78%
|229.99
|+77.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|484.18
|393.13
|+23.16%
|275.31
|+75.87%
|Net Income
|362.87
|295.63
|+22.74%
|197.56
|+83.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.08
|13.96
|+22.36%
|7.97
|+114.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹362.87Cr
Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue?
Ans : ₹2769.19Cr
