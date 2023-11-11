Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ABB India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 83.68% YoY

ABB India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 83.68% YoY

Livemint

ABB India Q3 CY23 results: Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY & profit increased by 83.68% YoY

ABB India Q3 CY23 Results

ABB India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 30.64% & the profit increased by 83.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.39% and the profit increased by 22.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.87% q-o-q & increased by 14.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 27.78% q-o-q & increased by 77.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.08 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 114.33% Y-o-Y.

ABB India has delivered 5.73% return in the last 1 week, 11.8% return in last 6 months and 60.86% YTD return.

Currently the ABB India has a market cap of 91343.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4678 & 2636.65 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

ABB India Financials

PeriodQ3 CY23Q2 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 CY22Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2769.192508.63+10.39%2119.74+30.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total177.96168.1+5.87%156.09+14.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.2929.23+3.63%26.87+12.73%
Total Operating Expense2360.952189.14+7.85%1889.75+24.93%
Operating Income408.24319.49+27.78%229.99+77.5%
Net Income Before Taxes484.18393.13+23.16%275.31+75.87%
Net Income362.87295.63+22.74%197.56+83.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.0813.96+22.36%7.97+114.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹362.87Cr

Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue?

Ans : ₹2769.19Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:12 AM IST
