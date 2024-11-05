ABB India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.38% YoY

ABB India Q3 Results Live : ABB India has announced its Q3 results for the fiscal year, revealing a topline increase of 5.16% year-over-year and a significant profit surge of 21.38%. The results were disclosed on November 4, 2024, showcasing the company's resilience in a competitive market.
In comparison to the previous quarter, ABB India experienced a revenue growth of 2.87%, although the profit saw a slight decrease of 0.69%. This indicates a stable performance compared to the previous quarter despite the minor dip in profits.
The company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose marginally by 0.03% quarter-over-quarter and saw a substantial increase of 14.12% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could raise questions regarding cost management moving forward.
Moreover, operating income reported a decline of 0.81% compared to the last quarter, but it exhibited a remarkable year-over-year growth of 24.29%, highlighting the company's operational efficiency over a longer period.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹20.79, reflecting a robust year-over-year increase of 21.73%. This positive EPS indicates strong financial health and profitability for the company.
In terms of market performance, ABB India has delivered a return of 0.3% in the last week, 6.06% over the last six months, and an impressive 57.46% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization of ABB India is ₹155982.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9149.95 and a low of ₹4141.3.
As of November 5, 2024, analysis from 23 analysts covering ABB India reveals a mixed outlook. Three analysts have rated the stock as Strong Sell, five as Sell, eight as Hold, three as Buy, and four as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at a Hold, indicating a cautious approach among market experts.
ABB India Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2912.16
|2830.86
|+2.87%
|2769.19
|+5.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|203.08
|203.01
|+0.03%
|177.96
|+14.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.83
|30.97
|+6.01%
|30.29
|+8.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|2404.77
|2319.34
|+3.68%
|2360.95
|+1.86%
|Operating Income
|507.39
|511.52
|-0.81%
|408.24
|+24.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|597.28
|593.76
|+0.59%
|484.18
|+23.36%
|Net Income
|440.45
|443.49
|-0.69%
|362.87
|+21.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.79
|20.89
|-0.47%
|17.08
|+21.73%
