Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ABB India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.38% YoY

ABB India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.38% YoY

Livemint

ABB India Q3 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.16% YoY & profit increased by 21.38% YoY.

ABB India Q3 Results Live

ABB India Q3 Results Live : ABB India has announced its Q3 results for the fiscal year, revealing a topline increase of 5.16% year-over-year and a significant profit surge of 21.38%. The results were disclosed on November 4, 2024, showcasing the company's resilience in a competitive market.

In comparison to the previous quarter, ABB India experienced a revenue growth of 2.87%, although the profit saw a slight decrease of 0.69%. This indicates a stable performance compared to the previous quarter despite the minor dip in profits.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose marginally by 0.03% quarter-over-quarter and saw a substantial increase of 14.12% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could raise questions regarding cost management moving forward.

Moreover, operating income reported a decline of 0.81% compared to the last quarter, but it exhibited a remarkable year-over-year growth of 24.29%, highlighting the company's operational efficiency over a longer period.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 20.79, reflecting a robust year-over-year increase of 21.73%. This positive EPS indicates strong financial health and profitability for the company.

In terms of market performance, ABB India has delivered a return of 0.3% in the last week, 6.06% over the last six months, and an impressive 57.46% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization of ABB India is 155982.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 9149.95 and a low of 4141.3.

As of November 5, 2024, analysis from 23 analysts covering ABB India reveals a mixed outlook. Three analysts have rated the stock as Strong Sell, five as Sell, eight as Hold, three as Buy, and four as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at a Hold, indicating a cautious approach among market experts.

ABB India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2912.162830.86+2.87%2769.19+5.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total203.08203.01+0.03%177.96+14.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.8330.97+6.01%30.29+8.39%
Total Operating Expense2404.772319.34+3.68%2360.95+1.86%
Operating Income507.39511.52-0.81%408.24+24.29%
Net Income Before Taxes597.28593.76+0.59%484.18+23.36%
Net Income440.45443.49-0.69%362.87+21.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.7920.89-0.47%17.08+21.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹440.45Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹2912.16Cr

