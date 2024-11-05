ABB India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.38% YoY

ABB India Q3 Results Live : ABB India has announced its Q3 results for the fiscal year, revealing a topline increase of 5.16% year-over-year and a significant profit surge of 21.38%. The results were disclosed on November 4, 2024, showcasing the company's resilience in a competitive market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, ABB India experienced a revenue growth of 2.87%, although the profit saw a slight decrease of 0.69%. This indicates a stable performance compared to the previous quarter despite the minor dip in profits.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose marginally by 0.03% quarter-over-quarter and saw a substantial increase of 14.12% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could raise questions regarding cost management moving forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, operating income reported a decline of 0.81% compared to the last quarter, but it exhibited a remarkable year-over-year growth of 24.29%, highlighting the company's operational efficiency over a longer period.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹20.79, reflecting a robust year-over-year increase of 21.73%. This positive EPS indicates strong financial health and profitability for the company.

In terms of market performance, ABB India has delivered a return of 0.3% in the last week, 6.06% over the last six months, and an impressive 57.46% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization of ABB India is ₹155982.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9149.95 and a low of ₹4141.3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of November 5, 2024, analysis from 23 analysts covering ABB India reveals a mixed outlook. Three analysts have rated the stock as Strong Sell, five as Sell, eight as Hold, three as Buy, and four as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at a Hold, indicating a cautious approach among market experts.

ABB India Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2912.16 2830.86 +2.87% 2769.19 +5.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 203.08 203.01 +0.03% 177.96 +14.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.83 30.97 +6.01% 30.29 +8.39% Total Operating Expense 2404.77 2319.34 +3.68% 2360.95 +1.86% Operating Income 507.39 511.52 -0.81% 408.24 +24.29% Net Income Before Taxes 597.28 593.76 +0.59% 484.18 +23.36% Net Income 440.45 443.49 -0.69% 362.87 +21.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.79 20.89 -0.47% 17.08 +21.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹440.45Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹2912.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar