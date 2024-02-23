Hello User
ABB India Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit rise by 10.92% YOY

ABB India Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit rise by 10.92% YOY

Livemint

ABB India Q4 CY23 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.62% YoY & profit increased by 10.92% YoY

ABB India Q4 CY23 Results Live

ABB India announced their Q4 CY23 results on 20 Feb, 2024, with a topline growth of 13.62% and a profit increase of 10.92% year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.42% and the profit decreased by 6.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 1.85% quarter-over-quarter and 14.35% year-over-year.

Operating income showed a decrease of 5.86% sequentially but an increase of 13.88% year-over-year.

The earnings per share for Q4 CY23 stood at 16.29, marking a 12.85% increase year-over-year.

ABB India's stock performance has been positive, with a 9.35% return in the last week, 16% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.63% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 105630 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 5134 and 3049.23 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 23 Feb, 2024 show that out of 21 analysts covering the company, 5 have given a Sell rating, 8 have rated it as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 Feb, 2024, is to Hold the stock.

ABB India Financials

PeriodQ4 CY23Q3 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 CY22Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2757.492769.19-0.42%2426.91+13.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total181.26177.96+1.85%158.52+14.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.9230.29+8.68%26.82+22.74%
Total Operating Expense2373.192360.95+0.52%2089.45+13.58%
Operating Income384.3408.24-5.86%337.46+13.88%
Net Income Before Taxes453.73484.18-6.29%400.23+13.37%
Net Income338.66362.87-6.67%305.32+10.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.2917.08-4.63%14.43+12.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹338.66Cr

Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?

Ans : ₹2757.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

