ABB India Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit rise by 10.92% YOY

ABB India announced their Q4 CY23 results on 20 Feb, 2024, with a topline growth of 13.62% and a profit increase of 10.92% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.42% and the profit decreased by 6.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 1.85% quarter-over-quarter and 14.35% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income showed a decrease of 5.86% sequentially but an increase of 13.88% year-over-year.

The earnings per share for Q4 CY23 stood at ₹16.29, marking a 12.85% increase year-over-year.

ABB India's stock performance has been positive, with a 9.35% return in the last week, 16% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.63% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹105630 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹5134 and ₹3049.23 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 23 Feb, 2024 show that out of 21 analysts covering the company, 5 have given a Sell rating, 8 have rated it as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 Feb, 2024, is to Hold the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ABB India Financials Period Q4 CY23 Q3 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 CY22 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2757.49 2769.19 -0.42% 2426.91 +13.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 181.26 177.96 +1.85% 158.52 +14.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.92 30.29 +8.68% 26.82 +22.74% Total Operating Expense 2373.19 2360.95 +0.52% 2089.45 +13.58% Operating Income 384.3 408.24 -5.86% 337.46 +13.88% Net Income Before Taxes 453.73 484.18 -6.29% 400.23 +13.37% Net Income 338.66 362.87 -6.67% 305.32 +10.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.29 17.08 -4.63% 14.43 +12.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹338.66Cr Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue? Ans : ₹2757.49Cr

