ABB India Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit rise by 10.92% YOY

ABB India announced their Q4 CY23 results on 20 Feb, 2024, with a topline growth of 13.62% and a profit increase of 10.92% year-over-year.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.42% and the profit decreased by 6.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 1.85% quarter-over-quarter and 14.35% year-over-year.
Operating income showed a decrease of 5.86% sequentially but an increase of 13.88% year-over-year.
The earnings per share for Q4 CY23 stood at ₹16.29, marking a 12.85% increase year-over-year.
ABB India's stock performance has been positive, with a 9.35% return in the last week, 16% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.63% year-to-date return.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹105630 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹5134 and ₹3049.23 respectively.
Analysts' ratings as of 23 Feb, 2024 show that out of 21 analysts covering the company, 5 have given a Sell rating, 8 have rated it as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 23 Feb, 2024, is to Hold the stock.
ABB India Financials
|Period
|Q4 CY23
|Q3 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 CY22
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2757.49
|2769.19
|-0.42%
|2426.91
|+13.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|181.26
|177.96
|+1.85%
|158.52
|+14.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.92
|30.29
|+8.68%
|26.82
|+22.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|2373.19
|2360.95
|+0.52%
|2089.45
|+13.58%
|Operating Income
|384.3
|408.24
|-5.86%
|337.46
|+13.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|453.73
|484.18
|-6.29%
|400.23
|+13.37%
|Net Income
|338.66
|362.87
|-6.67%
|305.32
|+10.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.29
|17.08
|-4.63%
|14.43
|+12.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹338.66Cr
Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?
Ans : ₹2757.49Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!