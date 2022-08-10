ABB India’s profit surges 115% in Apr-Jun, revenue jumps 44%1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 02:30 PM IST
ABB India received fresh orders worth ₹2,767 crore in the April -June quarter, a growth of 64% over the same period of previous year
New Delhi: The momentum in infrastructure development across the country has helped global engineering and infra services firm ABB India report a 44% growth in revenue in the quarter ended June.The robust growth in the topline lifted the company’s net profit by 115% to ₹147 crore during this period.