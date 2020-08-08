Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54% to Rs180.35 crore

NEW DELHI : Drug firm Abbott India has reported a 54.22% rise in its net profit to ₹180.35 crore for the quarter to June 2020.

It had posted a net profit of ₹116.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a late night BSE filing on Friday.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹998.89 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

