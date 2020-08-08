Home >Companies >Company Results >Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54% to Rs180.35 crore
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54% to Rs180.35 crore

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 01:48 PM IST PTI

Revenue from operations stood at Rs1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration

NEW DELHI : Drug firm Abbott India has reported a 54.22% rise in its net profit to 180.35 crore for the quarter to June 2020.

It had posted a net profit of 116.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a late night BSE filing on Friday.

Revenue from operations stood at 1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 998.89 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus today. (ANI)

Stocks to Watch: Abbott India, Colgate Palmolive, Marico, Lupin, Ceat

2 min read . 05 May 2020
The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai (REUTERS)

Mahindra reports a sharp fall in earnings

1 min read . 07 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout