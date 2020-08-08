Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54% to Rs180.35 crore

Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54% to Rs180.35 crore1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 01:48 PM IST
Revenue from operations stood at Rs1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration
Revenue from operations stood at Rs1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration
NEW DELHI : Drug firm Abbott India has reported a 54.22% rise in its net profit to ₹180.35 crore for the quarter to June 2020.
It had posted a net profit of ₹116.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a late night BSE filing on Friday.
Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹998.89 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated