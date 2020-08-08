Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54% to Rs180.35 crore
Photo: Bloomberg

Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54% to Rs180.35 crore

1 min read . 01:48 PM IST PTI

Revenue from operations stood at Rs1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration

NEW DELHI : Drug firm Abbott India has reported a 54.22% rise in its net profit to 180.35 crore for the quarter to June 2020.

It had posted a net profit of 116.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a late night BSE filing on Friday.

Revenue from operations stood at 1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 998.89 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

